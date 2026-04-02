Is that a Cybertruck? Montgomery County’s huge, metallic, bulletproof speed cameras catch attention

Six of the 140 new speed cameras announced last fall by the county police department are large, metallic, geometrically-shaped devices that are movable.

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The goal of speed camera programs is to get drivers to slow down — new speed cameras in Montgomery County, Maryland, seem to be accomplishing that mission, in part because of the oddity of the their appearance.

Six of the 140 new speed cameras announced last fall by the county police department are large, metallic, geometrically-shaped devices that are movable, and can be placed on stretches of road that are prone to injuries from crashes and speeding.

While most of the new speed cameras made by a Germany-based company, Vitronic, include smaller portable and fixed-pole cameras for school zones, the half-dozen that anecdotally resemble creatures from “Star Wars” or Tesla Cybertrucks have been getting some drivers’ and bystanders’ attention.

On Vitronic’s website, it describes the “Poliscan Enforcement Trailer,” which allows county police to park the camera trailer and enforce speed limits without requiring an officer’s presence to monitor the process.

The new cameras are built to prevent vandals from targeting the machines: They’re built with bulletproof materials, include built-in fire extinguishers and contain sensors to prevent the trailers from being moved.

Legislation that took effect Oct. 1, 2025 established a new graduated fine schedule for automated speed camera violations along the “High Injury Network,” the roadway segments that account for the county’s highest percentage of serious and fatal collisions.

Drivers who are caught on camera going 12 to 15 mph over the speed limit are fined $40. For 16 to 19 miles over the limit, the cost is $70. For driving 20 to 29 mph above the limit, the fine is $120. For 30 to 39 mph over, the cost is $230. And a driver going 40 mph over the limit will receive a ticket costing $425.

Montgomery County said since it began its Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate serious and deadly collisions by 2030, traffic cameras have contributed to an 11% drop in serious and fatal crashes.

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