Lahore’s Fakhar Zaman loses appeal against 2-game ban for ball tampering in PSL

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Lahore Qalandars cricketer Fakhar Zaman has lost his appeal against a two-match suspension for ball tampering.…

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Lahore Qalandars cricketer Fakhar Zaman has lost his appeal against a two-match suspension for ball tampering.

A match referee had found the batter guilty of changing of the condition of the ball ahead of the last over of a Pakistan Super League game against Karachi Kings on Sunday.

The PSL’s technical committee rejected Zaman’s appeal, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced Thursday.

“(After) reviewing all evidence and hearing submissions from relevant individuals, the committee has dismissed the appeal and upheld the two-match ban,” the PCB said in a statement.

The controversy erupted when Lahore fast bowler Haris Rauf was due to bowl the final over with Karachi needing 14 runs for victory.

Zaman, Rauf and Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi gathered at the top of the bowler’s run-up and all three handled the ball during their discussion. Umpire Faisal Afridi requested the ball, inspected it and had a long talk with the second on-field umpire.

Both umpires decided the ball was deliberately altered and awarded 5 penalty runs to Karachi. The umpires also changed the ball. Abbas Afridi smashed a four and a six to earn a four-wicket win for Karachi in 19.3 overs.

A two-match suspension means Zaman will miss Lahore’s games against Multan Sultans on Friday and against Islamabad United next week.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.