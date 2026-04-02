Howard Co. police chief retires days after footage released of officers shooting man with autism

Gregory Der served more than four years as the police department's chief. The retirement is effective beginning June 1

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WMAR TV reporter Blair Sabol explains what led to Howard County police Chief Gregory Der to step down.

Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der announced his retirement days after body-worn video was released showing several officers shooting and killing a man with autism.(Courtesy WBZ/Howard County Police via CNN Newsource) Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der announced his retirement days after body-worn video was released showing several officers shooting and killing a man with autism.(Courtesy WBZ/Howard County Police via CNN Newsource) BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der announced his retirement days after body-worn video was released showing several officers shooting and killing a man with autism outside of an apartment complex in Columbia.

Der served more than four years as the police department’s chief. The retirement is effective beginning June 1.

“After four and a half years of serving as Chief of Police, I am announcing my retirement with a deep sense of gratitude and pride,” Der stated. “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to County Executive Calvin Ball for his steadfast support, leadership, and commitment to public safety. This partnership has been invaluable, and I am grateful for the trust he placed in me and in this department.”

Man with autism shot by police

The police chief’s retirement comes after mounting backlash, including a call for removal, after 25-year-old Alexander LaMorie was shot by officers at the Patuxent Commons in Columbia, an apartment complex that includes units for seniors and people with disabilities.

Police said officers responded to a welfare check at the apartment complex, when officers were met by LaMorie, who refused to drop a knife.

Body-worn video released on Monday, March 30, shows LaMorie walking toward the officers with a knife before several officers fired shots, killing him.

The officers were identified as 2-year veteran Officer Joel Rodriguez, six-year veteran Officer Cody Bostic, and 10-year veteran PFC Joseph Riebau.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.

Growing backlash

From the beginning, the police shooting was under heavy scrutiny from residents, community leaders, and elected officials.

For Liz Walsh, a Howard County Councilmember and candidate for County Executive, the police shooting was the tipping point for her concerns with policing in the county.

She sent two letters to Ball on Tuesday, one of which called for Der’s removal as police chief. In that letter, she brought up the county’s officer-involved crash from January, the departure of police leadership, as well as her public back-and-forth about ICE activity.

Her second letter asked questions about what’s been done since Lamorie’s shooting.

In a statement on Monday, Ball said since Lamorie’s death, the county has bought 200 tasers. He also ensured police have been caught up on, and are reviewing policies, to better respond on these incidents in the future.

Deb Jung, another Howard County Councilmember running for County Executive, posted on Facebook that she hopes these measures really help.

Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, another County Executive candidate, said there should have been more investments in mental health response training and non-lethal tools before this shooting even happened.

“I think it is very unfortunate that it took a tragedy to ensure now that the Howard County Police Department and all of the officers have tasers. They should’ve already been equipped with those tasers,” Atterbeary said.

The fourth County Executive candidate, Bob Cockey, said he’d like to see more community engagement with policing in the county.

“I think the police would like to get out of their car, too,” Cockey said over the phone. “When you’re engaged with the community, it’s a good vibe for everybody. Not just for the community, but also for the officers.”

At a news conference nearly two weeks after the shooting, Ball and Der assured the public they were making sure something like Lamorie’s death wouldn’t happen again.

Gregory Der as Howard County police chief

Der started his duties as Howard County Police Chief on January 1, 2022. He was the second appointed by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

He joined the Howard County Police Department in 1999, after starting his law enforcement career as a narcotics detective and patrol officer in Easton, Maryland.

In Howard County, Der has served as a school resource officer, hostage negotiator, property crimes detective, and fire and explosives investigator.

Der also assumed the role of Chief Deputy with the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

“I have known Chief Der for nearly 20 years, and he has always stood out as a thoughtful, determined, and effective leader,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball stated. “This has remained the same during his tenure as Police Chief during the last four and a half years.”

Ball added, “during his tenure, Chief Der has remained a steadfast leader in helping to move our police department and our community forward. His leadership traits and his ability to build strong bonds with the community made him the right person for the job, and I’m grateful for his service to our community. I wish him the absolute best in his future endeavors.”

According to the county executive’s office, Der was instrumental in adding more authorized positions, recruitment efforts, body-worn camera program, taser program, establishing more security at the Mall in Columbia, cold case successes, expansion of the traffic management division. enhanced the crime analysis divisions, and launching crime and safety dashboards.

Please note: This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate and does not contain original CNN reporting.

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