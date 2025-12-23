Raddysh hits 100 career points as Lightning beat Blues 4-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Darren Raddysh had a goal and two assists to reach 100 career points, and the Tampa…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Darren Raddysh had a goal and two assists to reach 100 career points, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Monday night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a power-play goal for his 400th point, and Pontus Holmberg and Anthony Cirelli also scored for Tampa Bay. Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel each had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves as the Lightning have won back-to-back games for the second time since the start of December.

Justin Faulk scored for St. Louis while Jordan Binnington finished with 13 saves. The Blues were held to two-or-fewer goals for the 21st time in 38 games this season.

Holmberg scored 21 seconds into the game, getting a stick on Raddysh’s shot to deflect the puck past Binnington. It tied for the 13th fastest goal to start a game in Lightning franchise history and fastest since Steven Stamkos scored at 20 seconds on March 16, 2024.

Raddysh scored on the power play at 9:12 of the first period when his shot from the center point hit Faulk and caromed into the net.

Faulk cut the Lightning lead in half at 6:43 of the second, but Cirelli answered that 1:18 later getting a stick from the middle slot on Raddysh’s shot. Raddysh became the second-fastest defenseman in Lightning history to reach 100 career points in his 206th game.

FLYERS 55, CANUCKS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nikita Grebenkin had a goal and an assist, Carl Grundstrom also scored, and Philadelphia beat Vancouver.

Grebenkin and Grundstrom were part of a new look fourth line for Philadelphia, which has struggled to get much production from the unit for most of the season. Rodrigo Abols had two assists, giving the line five points.

Christian Dvorak, Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov all scored in the third period to help the Flyers snap a two-game skid and give coach Rick Tocchet a win in his first game against his former team. Tocchet coached the Canucks for 2 1./2 seasons before leaving and taking the job in Philadelphia in May.

Dan Vladar made 22 saves for the for his 13th win of the season.

Max Sasson and Drew O’Connor scored late goals for Vancouver and Thatcher Demko made 34 saves. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Canucks and it was their first defeat since trading defenseman Quinn Hughes to Minnesota.

BLUE JACKETS 3, KINGS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mason Marchment scored two power-play goals, Kirill Marchenko had one, and Columbus beat Los Angeles.

Jet Greaves made 23 saves and Damon Severson had two assists as Columbus snapped a four-game road losing streak.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored and Anton Forsberg made 27 saves as the Kings were held under three goals for the sixth straight game.

Columbus was without defenseman Zach Werenski, who is day-to-day with a lower body injury sustained blocking a shot against Anaheim on Saturday. Werenski leads the Blue Jackets in goals, assists and points, and his 14 goals is tied with Washington’s Jakob Chychrun for most in the NHL by a defenseman.

However, newcomer Marchment made up for it, scoring twice in the first period and giving him three goals in two games since being acquired from Seattle on Friday. He opened the scoring 4:07 into the game with a wrist shot off Forsberg’s blocker, before making it 2-0 with 23.5 remaining when Boone Jenner’s shot took a double deflection and went in off Marchment’s shoulder.

KRAKEN 3, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and added an empty netter in the final minute, and Seattle beat Anaheim.

Frederick Gaudreau also scored and Kaapo Kakko had two assists for the last-place Kraken. Philipp Grubauer stopped 39 shots.

Mikael Granlund scored for the Pacific Division-leading Ducks, and Lukas Dostal had 18 saves.

Matty Beniers set up the go-ahead goal when he slid the puck past defender Radko Gudas and onto the stick of a wide-open Eberle, who snapped a shot from the left circle into the upper-right corner of the net for a 2-1 Kraken lead with 9:56 left.

Eberle then sealed the win with an empty-netter with 36 seconds remaining.

Grubauer had 16 saves in the second period and 15 in the third.

