PNC Championship closes out golf in America. Final official event of the year in Mauritius

PGA Tour Champions

PNC CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Orlando, Florida.

Course: Ritz-Carlton GC. Yardage: 7,106. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.085 million. Winner’s share: $200,000.

Television: Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Peacock), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Peacock), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champions: Bernhard and Jason Langer.

Last tournament: Europe won the Skechers World Champions Cup.

Charles Schwab Cup champion: Stewart Cink.

Notes: The 36-hole scramble is for players who have won majors, senior majors or LPGA majors, along with The Players Championship. What started as the “Father-Son” now includes champion and family member. … Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland makes his tournament debut with his father, Dan. … Tiger Woods is recovering from back surgery and is not playing with his son, Charlie, for the first time since 2019. … The field includes two women. Annika Sorenstam again plays with her son, Will, while Nelly Korda plays with her father, Petr. … Bernhard Langer goes for his seventh title in the PNC Championship. … Davis Love III returns, playing with son Dru. They won in 2018. Dru Love previously had an Asian Tour card. … Lee Trevino is playing again. He has not missed the PNC Championship since it began in 1995. … Steve Stricker is playing with daughter Izzi, who plays at the University of Wisconsin.

Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Jan. 22-24.

European tour and Sunshine Tour

AFRASIA BANK MAURITIUS OPEN

Site: Bel Ombre, Mauritius.

Course: Heritage La Reserve GL. Yardage: 7,357. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.2 million. Winner’s share: $200,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-6 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: John Parry.

Race to Dubai leader: Jayden Schaper.

Last week: Jayden Schaper won the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Notes: This is the final tournament of the year that earns official world ranking points. Ryan Gerard (No. 57) is playing with hopes of moving into the top 50 to earn a spot in the Masters. … Daniel Brown, who earned a PGA Tour card when Laurie Canter joined LIV Golf, can move into the top 50 from (No. 72) with a victory. … Jayden Schaper was a runner-up at the Nedbank Challenge and won the following week at the Alfred Dunhill Championship. That has moved the South African into the top 100 in the world ranking. … Fred Biondi of Brazil is in the field after the former NCAA champion at Florida failed to earn a PGA Tour card or full Korn Ferry Tour status at Q-school in Florida last week. … John Parry won last year after winning three times on the Challenge Tour. … This is the 10th playing of the Mauritius Open since it became part of the European tour schedule in 2015. This is the fourth consecutive year it has been the last official tournament of the year.

Next tournament: Dubai Invitational on Jan. 15-18.

PGA Tour

Last week: Andrew Novak and Lauren Coughlin won the Grant Thornton Invitational.

Next tournament: Sony Open on Jan. 15-18.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

LPGA Tour

Last week: Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak won the Grant Thornton Invitational.

Next tournament: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 29-Feb. 1

Race to CME Globe champion: Jeeno Thitikul.

