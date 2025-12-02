Pelicans forward Zion Williamson out indefinitely with right adductor strain

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Pelicans announced Tuesday that injury-plagued forward Zion Williamson has a grade 2 right hip adductor…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Pelicans announced Tuesday that injury-plagued forward Zion Williamson has a grade 2 right hip adductor strain and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Williamson, who missed eight consecutive games earlier this season with a strained hamstring, did not play as a precaution in the second game of a back-to-back on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he was not listed on the injury report after that game and was expected to play Tuesday.

Williamson has missed 12 of the Pelicans’ 22 games this season.

“I don’t have any more information as far as when (the injury) happened,” Pelicans coach James Borrego said before Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “I learned of it this morning, as well. We had it imaged, and I think we all heard the results of that. Beyond that, I want more information. We’re taking it sort of hour by hour, day by day.”

In his 10 games this season, Williamson has averaged 22.1 points and 5.6 rebounds. Taken No. 1 overall in the 2019 draft, he has played in just 45% of the Pelicans’ 493 games.

“Nobody wants to be on the court more than Zion,” Borrego said. “This guy loves the game, loves this city. He wears this logo with great pride, as a badge. He wants to be out there battling with his teammates more than anybody. More than anything, he’s disappointed, but he’s here to support us, and we’re here to support him. This is a brotherhood, this is a family. As frustrating as it is for him, now’s the time to build our relationships even stronger.”

The Pelicans said further medical updates will be provided “as appropriate” on Williamson.

