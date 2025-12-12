NFL suspends and fines Texans minority owner Javier Loya in wake of dismissed rape charge

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya indefinitely and fined him $500,000 for violating…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya indefinitely and fined him $500,000 for violating the personal conduct policy, concluding the league’s investigation into charges of rape and sexual abuse that were dropped under a plea agreement.

Loya faced a charge of first-degree rape and six sexual assault charges in Kentucky in 2023. A year later, he accepted a charge of “harassment with intent to annoy” in exchange for the other charges being dropped. The charges stemmed from two parties Loya hosted in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Loya, who hasn’t had any involvement with the club since he was charged 2 1/2 years ago, can apply for reinstatement beginning in June, the league said Friday.

The 56-year-old Loya is chairman and CEO of OTC Global Holdings, a trading company he co-founded in 2007. He has had a stake in the Houston franchise since its inception in 2002.

“I respectfully disagree with the NFL’s decision,” Loya said in a statement to the Chronicle. “All charges against me were dismissed over a year ago, and I have remained transparent, respectful, and forthcoming throughout the process.”

A person with knowledge of the situation has told The Associated Press that Loya’s stake in the team is less than 1%. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because ownership stakes aren’t publicly disclosed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.