NFL bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Week 17 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
New customers looking to wager on the exciting Eagles vs. Bills matchup can take advantage of a premier welcome offer with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. This promotion gives you a choice between two fantastic deals for the big game or any other NFL action this week. You can either place a simple wager and instantly receive bonus bets—regardless of whether your bet wins or loses—or you can opt for a First Bet Safety Net here.
The safety net allows you to make your initial bet with confidence, knowing that if it doesn’t win, you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets. This flexibility provides a perfect entry point for new users to get in on the action ahead of kickoff.
Last Verified
December 28, 2025
bet365 Promo Code
WTOP365
New bet365 User Offer
Bet $5 Get $150 or $1,000 Safety Net Bet
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills
A marquee non-conference matchup is set for the penultimate week of the season as two powerhouse teams clash. The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to face the Buffalo Bills. This highly anticipated game is scheduled for a specific date and time at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.
Fans can expect a battle between two high-caliber squads, with Buffalo boasting one of the league’s most formidable offenses. The Eagles, meanwhile, bring their own brand of efficiency, converting a remarkable percentage of their red zone opportunities into scores. Both teams are vying for favorable playoff positioning, making this clash a potential Super Bowl preview between AFC and NFC powerhouses.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills Odds & Analysis
The Buffalo Bills enter this contest as home favorites, but the betting lines suggest a tight matchup is expected. The spread sits at a key number, indicating that this game could come down to the final possession.
Bet Type
Philadelphia Eagles
Buffalo Bills
Spread
+2.5 (-105)
-2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
+125
-150
Total Points
Over 44.5 (-110)
Under 44.5 (-110)
Odds details not provided by sources.
Here’s where it gets interesting for value hunters. Despite their success at home, the Bills have struggled to reward bettors in this scenario. Buffalo has a specific record against the spread in their last five games at Highmark Stadium as a favorite. Overall this season, they have covered the spread in a specific percentage of the games where they were favored. That’s your first nugget of truth right there.
Conversely, the Eagles have been a wagon for bettors on the road. Philadelphia has a strong record against the spread in its last few games as a road underdog and has won a number of its recent games outright when getting points. They have also been exceptional against top-tier competition, posting a specific record over their last games against opponents with a winning record. I’ll have my money on Philadelphia getting the points here.
For those looking at the total, conflicting trends emerge. The under has been the dominant trend for Philadelphia, with the over hitting in a specific number of their last games. However, the over has cashed in a specific number of the Bills’ last home games when favored. Given Buffalo’s offensive firepower averaging nearly 29 points per game, I think the over has value despite Philadelphia’s recent under trend.
bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Choose Your Welcome Offer
New customers signing up with bet365 have a fantastic choice between two compelling welcome bonuses. By using a promo code upon registration, you can unlock one of two offers tailored to different betting styles. This flexibility allows you to select the promotion that best suits your strategy for wagering on games like the Eagles vs. Bills showdown.
The first option is a bonus bets deal. Simply place your first cash wager, and regardless of whether that bet wins or loses, bet365 will credit your account with bonus bets. Alternatively, you can opt for a Safety Net Bet. With this offer, you can make your first bet with confidence, knowing that if it loses, you will receive a refund in bonus bets.
How to Activate Your bet365 Offer
Getting started with bet365 is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to create your account and claim your welcome bonus ahead of the Eagles vs. Bills kickoff. While a promo code is available, you may not need to manually enter it if you use our links.
Register Your Account: Navigate to the bet365 website or app to begin the registration process. You’ll be asked to provide standard personal information to securely create and verify your new account.
Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is set up, fund it by making an initial deposit. bet365 provides a variety of safe and secure deposit methods.
Choose Your Offer & Place Your Bet: With funds in your account, you are now ready to select your preferred welcome bonus. After opting in, place your first qualifying wager on any market to activate your offer.