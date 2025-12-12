New Jersey aims to stop home slide in matchup with Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks (19-11-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (17-13-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday,…

Anaheim Ducks (19-11-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (17-13-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils aim to stop their five-game home losing streak with a victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

New Jersey is 17-13-1 overall and 9-5-1 in home games. The Devils have gone 7-1-1 in games decided by a goal.

Anaheim has a 19-11-1 record overall and an 8-7-1 record on the road. The Ducks are 18-4-0 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Ducks won 4-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 10 goals and 15 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 16 goals and 18 assists for the Ducks. Beckett Sennecke has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.