NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 UConn (12-0) at Butler (7-6), 4 p.m.

No. 2 Texas (14-0) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (2-7), 2 p.m.

No. 3 South Carolina (12-1) vs. Providence (8-5), Noon

No. 4 UCLA (11-1) at No. 19 Ohio State (11-1), 2 p.m.

No. 5 LSU (13-0) vs. Alabama State (3-7), 4 p.m.

No. 11 Kentucky (12-1) vs. Hofstra (2-8), 2 p.m.

No. 12 Vanderbilt (12-0) vs. Stonehill (4-6), 3 p.m.

No. 14 Iowa (10-2) vs. Penn State (7-5), 4 p.m.

No. 15 Ole Miss (12-2) vs. Alcorn State (3-7), 3 p.m.

No. 24 Michigan State (11-1) vs. Rutgers (8-4), 2 p.m.

