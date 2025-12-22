Minnesota faces Nashville in Central Division play

Nashville Predators (15-16-4, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-10-5, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8…

Nashville Predators (15-16-4, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-10-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division teams.

Minnesota has a 22-10-5 record overall and a 6-3-1 record in Central Division play. The Wild have a +17 scoring differential, with 112 total goals scored and 95 allowed.

Nashville is 15-16-4 overall with a 4-6-2 record in Central Division games. The Predators have gone 10-5-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Wild won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has scored 22 goals with 21 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Luke Evangelista has five goals and 19 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

