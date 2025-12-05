McLaren will consider team orders for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in F1 title decider

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — CEO Zak Brown says McLaren could use team orders to manage the Formula…

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — CEO Zak Brown says McLaren could use team orders to manage the Formula 1 title fight if one of its drivers has a “significantly better chance” to win in Sunday’s decisive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren’s Lando Norris leads the standings by 12 points from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri four points further back.

That’s prompted speculation that Piastri could be asked to move over for Norris, sacrificing his own slight championship chance, if it appears that Verstappen is heading for a race win.

“In the sense of team orders, as long as both drivers have a chance to win the world championship, which they clearly do sitting here right now, then it’s business as usual. They’re free to race. Obviously, we’ll be practical and realistic,” Brown said Friday.

“If, as the weekend develops, as the race develops, it becomes clear that one has a significantly better chance than the other, then we’re a team that wants to win the drivers’ championship and we will race accordingly, to do whatever we can to get that driver in front to try and win the race.”

Brown didn’t say what sort of chance would qualify as “significantly better,” but indicated that orders would only come into play if “it becomes clear that both (Norris and Piastri) can’t” win.

The two McLaren drivers denied Thursday that there had been any discussions about team orders. Norris said he “would love” his teammate to help him out, and that he believed he would aid Piastri if the roles were reversed, but added that he didn’t want to make that request.

Asked if he believed Piastri would comply with an order to help out Norris, Brown said: “Yes. Our drivers have always complied with team wishes, just as we comply with their wishes.” He added: “I’ve got no doubt either of our drivers will continue to race as they’ve done brilliantly, in the best interest of the team.”

