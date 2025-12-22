Maple Leafs take losing streak into home matchup with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (15-11-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (15-15-5, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Tuesday, 4 p.m.…

Pittsburgh Penguins (15-11-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (15-15-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs play the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing three straight games.

Toronto has a 10-5-5 record in home games and a 15-15-5 record overall. The Maple Leafs have given up 117 goals while scoring 109 for a -8 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh has an 8-5-4 record in road games and a 15-11-9 record overall. The Penguins have a -2 scoring differential, with 106 total goals scored and 108 given up.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous matchup 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has scored 11 goals with 25 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has three goals and 23 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Penguins: 2-4-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

