Los Angeles hosts Sacramento after Leonard’s 55-point game

Sacramento Kings (8-24, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (10-21, 13th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Sacramento Kings after Kawhi Leonard scored 55 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 112-99 win against the Detroit Pistons.

The Clippers are 2-4 against division opponents. Los Angeles is 6-14 against opponents over .500.

The Kings are 1-4 against the rest of the division. Sacramento ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 25.6 assists per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 7.1.

The Clippers are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 111.7 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 114.8 the Clippers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is scoring 26.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 55.0 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 65.4% over the past 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 109.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), John Collins: out (illness), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle).

Kings: Drew Eubanks: out (thumb), Zach LaVine: out (ankle), Devin Carter: day to day (ankle), Keegan Murray: out (calf), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

