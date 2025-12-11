Ligue 1 side Nantes fires Luís Castro and hires Ahmed Kantari until the end of season

NANTES, France (AP) — Ligue 1 side Nantes fired coach Luís Castro on Thursday after just 15 games in charge.…

NANTES, France (AP) — Ligue 1 side Nantes fired coach Luís Castro on Thursday after just 15 games in charge.

Nantes said in a statement that Ahmed Kantari, an assistant coach last season, will take over until the end of the season.

The decision was made with the eight-time French champions languishing in 17th place in the 18-team league. Nantes is winless in six games and plays at Angers on Friday.

Castro was hired after leading second-tier Dunkerque to the French Cup semifinals last season. The Portuguese coach’s side led PSG 2-0 in the semifinal match and came close to scoring a third goal before PSG rallied to win.

Dunkerque’s run in the French Cup included wins over Ligue 1 sides Lille and Brest and earned Castro high praise for the way he found weaknesses against top-flight sides, including PSG.

“FC Nantes thanks Luis Castro and his staff for their professionalism and dedication,” Nantes said. “The club wishes them all the best for the future.”

The 40-year-old Kantari played for several clubs as a central defender and made 16 appearances for Morocco.

He was an assistant to former coach Antoine Kombouaré in the second part of the 2024-25 campaign. ___

