LaMelo Ball hits 7 1st-half 3-pointers in return, Hornets beat Hawks 133-126

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball hit seven first-half 3-pointers in his return from a right ankle injury, Charlotte had 18 in the opening 24 minutes to match the NBA and franchise records and the Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 133-126 on Thursday night.

After missing three games, Ball was 7 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half. He finished 8 of 11 on 3s and had 28 points and 13 assists in just over 29 minutes. Charlotte also made 18 3s in a half March 14 at San Antonio. Six teams have done it once.

The Hornets spoiled Atlanta star guard Trae Young’s return from a knee injury. Young had eight points and 10 assists in 20 minutes. He sprained the MCL in his right knee in a game at Brooklyn on Oct. 29.

Jalen Johnson just missed a triple-double for Atlanta, finishing with 43 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Charlotte was 24 of 49 on 3s overall, falling short of the franchise record of 26 set in the March game against the Spurs. Kon Knueppel matched Ball with 28 points, and Brandon Miller had 26. Knueppel was 6 of 12 on 3s, and Miller 4 of 7.

The Hornets improved to 9-18, winning consecutive games for the second time this season. On Sunday, they won at Cleveland in overtime.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 28 points for Atlanta. The Hawks dropped to 15-13. They beat Philadelphia at home Sunday.

Up next

Hawks: Host San Antonio on Friday night.

Hornets: At Detroit on Saturday night. ___

