Kraken host the Sabres after Marchment’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (13-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-11-6, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Buffalo Sabres after Mason Marchment scored two goals in the Kraken’s 5-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth.

Seattle has a 12-11-6 record overall and a 7-5-3 record on its home ice. The Kraken have conceded 87 goals while scoring 73 for a -14 scoring differential.

Buffalo is 13-14-4 overall and 4-9-2 on the road. The Sabres have a 12-3-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Dunn has five goals and 12 assists for the Kraken. Marchment has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 15 goals and 13 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

