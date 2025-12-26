Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NFL, Bowl Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who apply the Kalshi promo code and make $100 in trades will receive a $10 bonus. Use this to buy contracts for game winners, futures, spreads and more markets.

Prediction markets are gaining traction around the country. Kalshi is one of the more popular apps, having options in politics, culture, climate and much more. Sports are the main attraction, especially for the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL season. We explain how you can make trades on individual games and future results.

Sports Trading with the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

There are markets for NFL, NBA and college games. For example, the Texans have a 47% chance to get the win over the Chargers on Saturday, who have a 53% chance to win. This means you can purchase a contract for Houston around 47 cents. A winning result will trigger a $1 payout.

Follow along during the action to make trades and secure a profit. Let’s say that the Texans get off to a great start. Their price could go up and create an opportunity to sell your some of your contracts.

This is also the case when making trades on the spread, total and props. Take Omarion Hampton, Woody Markets, Nico Collins or another player to score a touchdown.

Kalshi Promo Code Unlocks $10 Bonus

Kalshi is a legal and regulated prediction market in the US. New customers can take these steps to start making trades and gain a bonus:

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your email, date of birth, residential address and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit. Make $100 in trades to grab a $10 bonus.

It has a leaderboard, so you can see what markets the top customers are trading.

Future Markets for the CFP and NFL

The College Football Championship and Pro Football Champion are two of the most traded markets on Kalshi. Ohio State has the best chance to win the title at 33%, even though they lost to Indiana (22%) in the Big Ten title game. Georgia is at 19%, followed by Oregon at 11% and Texas Tech at 10%. The next game is between Miami and Ohio State on New Year’s Eve.

More than $65 million has been traded on the NFL champion. These are the current prices during Week 17:

Rams: 18%

Seahawks: 13%

Bills: 12%

Broncos: 9%

Patriots: 9%

Eagles: 9%

49ers: 8%

Bears: 6%

Texans: 6%

Jaguars: 6%

Packers: 5%

Chargers: 4%

Steelers: 3%

