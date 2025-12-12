Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA, NHL, NFL Week 15 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 in trades. New customers who meet this requirement will receive a $10 bonus.

Kalshi initially gained popularity in the US by providing markets for politics, such as the result of the last presidential election. It’s even been a hot option for guessing which movies or artists will win at award shows, like the Oscars. However, sports fans have taken over. Many of the top markets have to do with the NFL or College Football Playoff. Below, we explain how you can make predictions on games and future results.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for the Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Go ahead and check prices for the rest of NFL Week 15. We have many games that are important to the playoff standings, like the Browns vs. Bears, Packers-Broncos, Bills-Patriots and Lions vs. Rams.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code for a $10 Bonus

New customers can redeem a bonus for the latest way to make predictions on sports.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, email address and last four digits of your SSN. Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit. Trade $100 to redeem a $10 bonus.

Future Markets for the NFL and College Football Playoff

In addition to individual games, you can buy contracts for futures. It’s a great time to take the Buccaneers or another team to win their division. There are other options for player awards and the championship. Right now, the Rams have the best chance to win it all.

And get in your predictions for the College Football Playoff before the first round, which begins on December 19th. Purchase contracts for Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia, Texas Tech or another contender. Ohio State is on top even though they just lost to Indiana in the Big Ten title game.

