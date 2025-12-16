Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA Cup, NFL Week 16, CFP Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 in trades. New customers will automatically receive a $10 bonus for buying contracts.

There are around a dozen categories on this popular prediction market app. Find markets for politics, culture, climate and crypto. However, sports have been the main attraction. Below, we explain how you can make trades on games and futures.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for the NBA Cup Championship

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus Sports Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Props, Futures, Mentions, etc.

The NBA Cup comes to an end on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Get in your predictions before the game begins at 8:30 pm ET. The Knicks have a 56% chance to get the win, while the Spurs are at 46%. This represents the cost for a contract.

For example, let’s say you purchase 50 contracts for San Antonio (would cost around $23). If they get the win, you’d receive a $50 payout. But keep in mind that you’ll be able to make trades during the action. If they get off to a great start and their price goes up, you could choose to sell some of the contracts to make a profit.

This is also the case when making predictions on the spread and total. Take New York to win by over 2.5 points at 50% or over 233.5 points to be scored at 49%. And try taking Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox or another player to win the MVP award for the in-season tournament.

Kalshi has become one of the most popular prediction markets for sports fans. It is legal and approved in the US. Take these steps to get a bonus:

Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like a debit card or bank transfer. Trade $100 to release the $10 bonus.

Future Markets for College Football and the NFL

The College Football Playoff begins this weekend. Use this time to predict the games and a team to win the title. Ohio State has the best chance to win it all at 30%, followed by Indiana (22%) and Georgia (17%).

And Week 16 of the NFL season begins on Thursday with an important matchup in the NFC West. The Rams will be taking on the Seahawks, who are among the favorites to win the championship. You can also make predictions on division winners, total wins and player awards.

