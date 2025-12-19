Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Sign Up Bonus for Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Fight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Kalshi has become one of the most popular prediction markets in the US. Instead of going up against the house, you can battle other customers and have a better chance of making a profit. On Friday, begin making trades on the Paul fight and first matchup of the College Football Playoff.

Paul has been expected to win many of his fights, especially when going up against opponents well out of their prime. However, that’s not the case on Friday night. Joshua has an 86% chance to get the win on Kalshi. That means a contract will cost around 86 cents, and it will result in a $1 payout if correct. On the other hand, you can choose Paul to get the win at 14%.

Buy contracts before the fight and follow along with the prices to find opportunities to make trades. The main card begins at 8 pm ET on Netflix, with Paul and Joshua expected to fight around 10:30 pm ET. These are some of the other markets you’ll find for the main event:

Jake Paul walkout song

Anthony Joshua walkout song

Method of victory

Round of victory

Round of finish

First minute finish

Go the distance

Knockout

For example, you can take Joshua to win by KO/TKO/DQ at 74% or Paul to win by decision at 6%.

Markets for the College Football Playoff

We have the first matchup of the College Football Playoff on Friday night. It’s an even game between No. 9 Alabama and No. 8 Oklahoma, so chances are at 50% for each team.

Check other markets on Saturday for No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 11 Tulane vs. No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Oregon. You can also use this time to predict who will win the championship. No. 2 Ohio State has a 29% chance to win the title, followed by No. 1 Indiana at 22% and No. 3 Georgia at 22%.

