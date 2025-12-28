Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 NFL Sign Up Bonus for NFL Week 17 Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Make sports predictions after signing up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP and collect a bonus. Sign up and claim a $10 bonus to use on the entire NFL slate today, which features a ton of fun games important to the playoff picture, as the regular season winds down.





Sign up with a new account make your first $100 in trades. New customers will receive a $10 bonus, no matter the outcome of those initial trades. This is a great way to receive a guaranteed bonus.

NFL fans are starting to make the move to prediction markets, and Kalshi is one of the most popular options. There are markets for individual games and futures, across a bunch of different sports as well. Dive into the NFL today and start making trades on games such as Panthers-Seahawks, Eagles-Bills, 49ers-Bears on SNF and much more.

Sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP and grab a $10 bonus for sports predictions.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Games

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Passing Props, Rushing Props, Receiving Props, Touchdowns and Futures Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP