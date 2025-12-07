Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Texans-Chiefs, Eagles-Chargers NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Predict NFL Week 14 outcomes with the Kalshi promo code WTOP and score a bonus. Sign up here to start making trades.









New customers who make $100 in trades after using the Kalshi promo code will receive a $10 bonus. This can be used for buying contracts.

Prediction markets are growing in popularity across the US. Kalshi is one of the legal and regulated options. You may have heard of it because of markets in politics, but sports fans have taken over. Below, we explain how you can make trades on games and future results.

Register here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP and gain a $10 bonus for NFL prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Week 14 Games

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Props, Totals, Futures Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Find markets for all NFL games on Sunday, such as the Bears vs. Packers. The Bears have a 27% chance to get the win, while the Packers are at 73%. This means you can buy contracts for Chicago for 27 cents each. A correct result will trigger a $1 payout.

Let’s say you buy 40 contracts for the Bears before the game begins. Follow along during the action to find chances to sell for a profit. If Chicago gets off to a great start, you may have a great opportunity to sell.

There are other markets for the spread and total. Take the Packers to win by over 6.5 points or the game to have over 45.5 points scored.

Other top matchups on Sunday include the Bengals vs. Bills, Colts vs. Jaguars, Steelers vs. Ravens and Texans vs. Chiefs. Some games have props, so you can find markets for touchdowns, passing yards and rushing yards.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Take these steps to sign up on Kalshi and begin buying and selling contracts for the NFL:

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter your full legal name, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN. Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit. Trade $100 to gain a $10 bonus.

Future Markets for Division Winners, Player Awards

Use this time to make future predictions on the NFL. There will be some movement in these markets following the games on Sunday. The Bears are leading the NFC North, but the Packers still have the better chance to win the division at 59%. And the Jaguars have an edge in the AFC South, but that won’t be the case if the Colts can win their Week 14 matchup in Jacksonville.

The MVP market seems to be a two-player race. Matthew Stafford leads the way with a 49% chance to win the award, but he dropped some after their loss last week. Drake Maye is rising, now at 41%.

Register through the links on this page to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make $100 in trades to claim a $10 bonus.