Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Rams-Falcons, CFB, NBA Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Make predictions on the NFL, NBA and college football today after signing up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, and redeem a bonus while doing so. All new users who sign up and redeem a $10 bonus to use on Rams-Falcons on MNF tonight, the 11 games NBA slate, or any other sport taking place tonight.







Sign up with a new account make at least $100 in trades, which is all it takes to redeem $10 bonus. The outcome of these trades does not matter, making this a great way to set up your account for success by claiming this $10 bonus, guaranteed.

Kalshi has gained a ton of popularity recently due to the ability to trade on a bunch of different topics, one of which is sports. You can trade on traditional NFL markets such as main lines and player props, and more unique markets such as broadcast mentions.

We will dive into all that below, but first sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a $10 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 NFL Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Passing Props, Rushing Props, Receiving Props, Touchdowns and Futures Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP