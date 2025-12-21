Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NFL Week 16 Predictions

Redeem the Kalshi promo code WTOP to receive a $10 bonus after making $100 in trades.
Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Sunday Bonus
|Kalshi Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus
|Sports Available
|College Football, NFL, NHL, NCAAB, UFC, Boxing, More
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 21, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Create a new account on Kalshi and make $100 in trades. No matter the result of those trades, you will be able to receive $10 in bonuses to use today and for the rest of the holiday season. The sports calendar heats up towards the end of the year, with today being Sunday, which means it is time to dive into the NFL.
Especially as we get later into the season the stakes are raised due to playoff implications, with a bunch of games today having an impact on the field.
For today, some of the big games are Buccaneers-Panthers, Jaguars-Broncos, Steelers-Lions and Ravens-Patriots. Here is what these teams are trading at in terms of just winning straight up:
- Tampa Bay: 58%
- Carolina: 42%
- Jacksonville: 38%
- Denver: 62%
- Pittsburgh: 26%
- Detroit: 74%
- New England: 38%
- Baltimore: 62%
One of the more interesting lines is that Patriots-Ravens game, as the Patriots are red-hot and have won 10 straight games, while the Ravens have had a trying season and are currently on the outside looking in for the playoffs. And yes, the Ravens are trading 62% to win that game straight up.
Score $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code
This is a legal and regulated prediction market in the US. New customers can take these steps to create an account today:
- Head to the app and apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP.
- Fill in your email address, full name and last four digits of your SSN.
- Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit.
- Trade $10 to gain a $100 bonus.
Once signed up, start making trades on the NCAAF playoffs, NFL, NBA and more on Kalshi.