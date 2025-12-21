Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NFL Week 16 Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate the Kalshi promo code WTOP to get a $10 bonus and starting making trades and get into prediction markets for NFL games today. All new users are able to sign up with this welcome offer to redeem a bonus and dive into a massive NFL Sunday Week 16 slate.







All you need to do to redeem this offer is sign up and make $100 in trades, which will release a $10 bonus. Kalshi has become one of the most popular prediction markets in the US. Instead of going up against the house, you can battle other customers and have a better chance of making a profit.

Not only that, but Kalshi offers a bunch of fun topics and markets that you can make trades on, ranging from politics to sports to even the weather. Even within sports, you can trade on broadcast mentions, along with traditional markets such as who will win, and anytime touchdown markets.