Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NFL Week 16 Predictions

Activate the Kalshi promo code WTOP to get a $10 bonus and starting making trades and get into prediction markets for NFL games today. All new users are able to sign up with this welcome offer to redeem a bonus and dive into a massive NFL Sunday Week 16 slate.



All you need to do to redeem this offer is sign up and make $100 in trades, which will release a $10 bonus. Kalshi has become one of the most popular prediction markets in the US. Instead of going up against the house, you can battle other customers and have a better chance of making a profit.
Not only that, but Kalshi offers a bunch of fun topics and markets that you can make trades on, ranging from politics to sports to even the weather. Even within sports, you can trade on broadcast mentions, along with traditional markets such as who will win, and anytime touchdown markets.

Redeem the Kalshi promo code WTOP to receive a $10 bonus after making $100 in trades.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Sunday Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP
New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus
Sports Available College Football, NFL, NHL, NCAAB, UFC, Boxing, More
Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States
Bonus Last Verified On December 21, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Create a new account on Kalshi and make $100 in trades. No matter the result of those trades, you will be able to receive $10 in bonuses to use today and for the rest of the holiday season. The sports calendar heats up towards the end of the year, with today being Sunday, which means it is time to dive into the NFL.

Especially as we get later into the season the stakes are raised due to playoff implications, with a bunch of games today having an impact on the field.

For today, some of the big games are Buccaneers-Panthers, Jaguars-Broncos, Steelers-Lions and Ravens-Patriots. Here is what these teams are trading at in terms of just winning straight up:

  • Tampa Bay: 58%
  • Carolina: 42%
  • Jacksonville: 38%
  • Denver: 62%
  • Pittsburgh: 26%
  • Detroit: 74%
  • New England: 38%
  • Baltimore: 62%

One of the more interesting lines is that Patriots-Ravens game, as the Patriots are red-hot and have won 10 straight games, while the Ravens have had a trying season and are currently on the outside looking in for the playoffs. And yes, the Ravens are trading 62% to win that game straight up.

Score $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

This is a legal and regulated prediction market in the US. New customers can take these steps to create an account today:

  1. Head to the app and apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP.
  2. Fill in your email address, full name and last four digits of your SSN.
  3. Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit.
  4. Trade $10 to gain a $100 bonus.

Once signed up, start making trades on the NCAAF playoffs, NFL, NBA and more on Kalshi.

