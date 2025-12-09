Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NBA, NHL, NFL Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Make $100 in trades after using the Kalshi promo code. This will result in a $10 bonus, which you can use for buying contracts.

Kalshi has a variety of topics. You’ll find markets for crypto, climate, economics, politics, culture, companies and financials. But sports have been the main attraction for many users. Below, we explain how to make trades on individual games and future results.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA Cup Games

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA Cup Games

There are several NBA Cup games over the next two days. On Tuesday night, the Knicks have a 64% chance to get the win over the Raptors. This means a contract for New York will cost around 64 cents. A correct outcome will trigger a $1 payout.

Follow along during the game to make trades. Let’s say you buy 50 contracts for Toronto at 36 cents each. If they get off to a great start, the price could go up and create a chance to sell for a profit. This is also the case when making trades on the spread and total. Take the Knicks to win by over 6.5 points or the game to have over 225.5 points scored. There are even player props. For example, Jalen Brunson has a 48% chance to score 29+ points.

We also have the Heat vs. Magic on Tuesday, followed by the Suns vs. Thunder and Lakers vs. Spurs on Thursday. These games will determine who moves on to the next round of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas.

Get $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi is a regulated and legal prediction market in the US. New customers can complete these steps to collect a bonus:

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN. Use a debit card or another accepted banking method to make a deposit. Make $100 in trades to score a $10 bonus.

Future Markets for College Football and the NFL

The College Football Championship Winner and Pro Football Champion are two of the most popular markets. The CFP winner has a volume over $30 million.

Ohio State has a 30% chance to win the title, but it dropped a bit after losing the Indiana in the Big Ten title game. Indiana is next at 22%, followed by Georgia (16%) and Texas Tech (11%).

When it comes to the NFL, the Rams are out front at 19%. Matthew Stafford also has the best chance of winning the regular season MVP. The Seahawks, Bills, Packers, Patriots and Broncos are also in the mix. The Eagles are down to 8% following three-straight losses.

Sign up through the links above to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP and collect a $10 bonus for prediction markets.