Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Miami-Ohio St., CFP Predictions

Sports fans are starting to make the move to prediction markets, and Kalshi is one of the most popular options. You can dive into any sports game that you are excited about, including all four College Football Playoff games, starting with Miami vs. Ohio State Wednesday night.

Sign up with a new account make your first $100 in trades. New customers will receive a $10 bonus, no matter the outcome of those initial trades.

Get started by signing up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to receive a $10 bonus, and then check out all the different markets available to be traded on for the Wednesday.

Create a new account and make $100 in trades on any other sport, market or category, and Kalshi will upload a $10 bonus into your account. No matter what happens, your account will be rewarded with a $10 bonus.

After signing up, head to Kalshi to see the sheer volume of topics you are able to trade on. There is a trending tab that shows you current trending events, but you can also look into individual categories such as politics, culture, climate, economics and, of course, sports.

Speaking of sports, let’s dive into the CFP game Wednesday night

Miami vs. Ohio State Preview via Kalshi

At 7:30 p.m. ET on New Years Eve, the first of the four remaining College Football Playoff games kicks off between Ohio State and Miami.

Ohio State is trading at 76% to win straight up as the pretty heavy favorite, while Miami is at 24%. These markets are via Kalshi, where you can trade on anything from the winner to the total and more.

You can also trade on future markets as well, such as who will be the National Champion or to even reach the National Championship game. Unsurprisingly, the two heavy favorites to make the finals are Ohio State (53%) and Indiana (44%), with Georgia behind them at 36%.

How to Sign Up With the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Kalshi is a legal and regulated prediction market in the US. Start making trades on sports results after taking these steps to create an account:

Head to the app and use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email, last four digits of your SSN, etc. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Make $100 in trades to score a $10 bonus.

In addition to sports, there are options for politics, culture, climate and much more. It has a leaderboard, so you can see which markets the top customers have been trading.