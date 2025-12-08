Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Eagles-Chargers, NFL, NBA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Predict NFL results with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Sign up here to start making trades on Monday Night Football.









Register with the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 in trades. This will trigger a $10 bonus for buying contracts.

Kalshi has multiple categories. Find markets for sports, culture, politics, companies, climate, crypto and more. Sports have been the main attraction for many customers, especially the NFL. Below, we explain how you can make trades on the Eagles vs. Chargers and future outcomes.

Click here to sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP and collect a $10 bonus for NFL prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for the Eagles-Chargers

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Props, Totals, Futures Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Eagles have a 55% chance to win on Monday night, while the Chargers have a 45% chance to get the win. This represents the cost for contracts, meaning a single contract for Philadelphia costs 55 cents. A correct result will release a $1 payout.

Let’s say you purchase 50 contracts for Los Angeles before the game. Be sure to follow along with the prices during the action to find chances to make trades. For example, you can choose to sell some of your contracts for a profit if they get off to a great start.

This is also the case when buying contracts for the spread and total. Take the Eagles to win by over 2.5 points (50%) or the game to have over 41.5 points scored (51%).

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi is a legal and regulated prediction market in the US. New customers can complete these steps to get a bonus:

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your full legal name, date of birth and other account information to confirm your identity. Use a debit card, bank transfer or another payment method to make a deposit. Make $100 in trades to score a $10 bonus.

Pro Football Champion, CFB Playoff Updates

The Pro Football Champion is one of the most popular markets on Kalshi, having over $48 million in volume. The Rams have the best chance to win it all at 17%, followed by the Eagles. Some teams improved their chances in Week 14, while others took a drop.

The Bills, Texans and Seahawks are trending up after wins. On the other hand, the Ravens, Chiefs and Bears took a hit after tough losses. This is one of many future markets for the NFL. Find other options for the regular season MVP, division winners and total wins for each team. Matthew Stafford leads the way in the MVP race, but Drake Maye still has a chance to win the award.

It’s also a great time to take Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia or another team to win the College Football Playoff.

Register through the links on this page to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make $100 in trades to redeem a $10 bonus.