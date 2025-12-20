Jarmo Kekalainen makes his first Sabres change, firing associate GM Jason Karmanos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jarmo Kekalainen made his first change since taking over control of the Buffalo Sabres’ hockey operations…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jarmo Kekalainen made his first change since taking over control of the Buffalo Sabres’ hockey operations department, firing associate general manager Jason Karmanos on Saturday.

Karmanos was in his fifth season with the organization, with one of his primary responsibilities being running the top minor league affiliate, the Rochester Americans of the AHL. The son of Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes owner Peter Karmanos, Jason got his start with that organization in 1998 and won the Stanley Cup twice during a stint in Pittsburgh.

“We thank Jason for his contributions to the Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Kekalainen said in a statement.

Owner Terry Pegula promoted Kekalainen to GM upon firing Kevyn Adams on Monday. The 59-year-old Finn spent just over a decade in that role with the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2013-24.

The Sabres have the NHL’s longest playoff drought at 14 seasons dating to their last appearance in 2011. They’re in last place in the Atlantic Division and on track to make it 15 years in a row.

