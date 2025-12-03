Markram powers South Africa to victory over India despite Kohli’s 53rd ODI century

RAIPUR, India (AP) — Aiden Markram’s hundred upstaged Virat Kohli’s 53rd ODI century as South Africa beat India by four…

RAIPUR, India (AP) — Aiden Markram’s hundred upstaged Virat Kohli’s 53rd ODI century as South Africa beat India by four wickets in the second game to level the three-match series Wednesday.

The dewy conditions also favored the Proteas in their strong chase of 362-6 after India lost its 20th consecutive toss in ODIs and made 358-5.

Markram — dropped on 53 — made 110 off 98 balls with 10 fours and four sixes and laid the platform with better than a run-a-ball second-wicket stand with Temba Bavuma (46), who returned to lead the Proteas after missing out his team’s 17-run loss at Ranchi last Sunday.

“Happy to have crossed the line,” Bavuma said. “Unbelievable game … and it showed how tough it is to play against this Indian side. A lot of confidence we can take from this (game) and set up an enthralling series.”

Matthew Breetzke (68) hit his second straight ODI half-century and Dewald Brevis (54) exhibited his power-hitting by smashing five sixes in his maiden ODI half-century.

South Africa lost wickets in clusters in the death overs and Tony de Zorzi had to retire hurt due to a hamstring injury, but Corbin Bosch eased the Proteas to its third highest-ever successful chase in ODIs with unbeaten 29 off 15 balls.

Despite losing Quinton de Kock (8) early in the batting power play, Markram and Bavuma scored at a healthy pace once they saw off the new ball.

Yashasvi Jaiswal misjudged Markram’s catch at long-on soon after the opening batter completed his half-century as the ball burst through his hands.

Markram exhibited his range of shots as the wet ball started to skid off the surface and the bowlers found it tough to find the right lengths. Bavuma pulled Prasidh Krishna (2-85) for a six over fine leg but fell in the same over when he tried to pull another short ball and sliced an easy catch.

Breetzke upped the ante with another brisk 70-run stand as Markram completed his century off 88 balls, but fell soon afterward when he couldn’t clear Harshit Rana’s (1-70) slower ball and holed out at long-on.

Brevis played in his usual brisk style as wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1-78) also found it tough to control the wet ball. Yadav had the consolation wicket of Brevis when he had him dismissed in the 41st over and Breetzke was out lbw to Krishna’s full pitched delivery.

With South Africa needing 31 off 31 balls, de Zorzi pulled up his right hamstring but Bosch and Keshav Maharaj saw their team home with four balls to spare.

Kohli and Gaikwad in big stand

Earlier, Kohli followed his century in Ranchi with 102 off 93 balls as the Indian batting great showed plenty of fitness at the age of 37 by running 45 singles, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (105 off 83) capitalized on his chance in ODIs after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the series due to injury and made his maiden hundred that featured a dozen boundaries and two sixes.

Kohli and Gaikwad shared a 195-run stand off 156 balls after India lost both opening batters Rohit Sharma (14) and Jaiswal (22) inside the batting power play.

The pair exhibited lot of aggression against the left-arm spin of Keshav Maharaj (0-70). South Africa also had to make up for the loss of fast bowler Nandre Burger (1-43), who walked off after picking up a hamstring injury in his seventh over.

But South Africa recovered well by dismissing both the set batters before the death overs. Marco Jansen (2-63) broke the threatening stand when Gaikwad misread the left-armer’s off-cutter and got caught at deep fine leg. Lungi Ngidi (1-51) was erratic in his opening spell but came back well to have Kohli holed out at long-on.

Captain Lokesh Rahul (66 not out) smashed two sixes and six fours and helped India breach the 350-run mark when Bosch’s last over went for 18 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja made an unbeaten 24 off 27 balls.

The series concludes Saturday before both teams compete in a five-match T20 series as part of their buildup for next year’s T20 World Cup.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.