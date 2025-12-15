Goalkeeper Casey Murphy signs with the expansion Boston Legacy through 2029

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Legacy have signed free agent goalkeeper Casey Murphy through the 2029 season, the National Women’s…

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Legacy have signed free agent goalkeeper Casey Murphy through the 2029 season, the National Women’s Soccer League expansion club announced Monday.

Murphy has played for the North Carolina Courage since 2020, after two seasons with the Seattle Reign. She made 108 appearances in goal for the Courage and played every minute of the 2024 season for the Courage.

Murphy has also played in 20 matches for the United States and was Alyssa Naeher’s backup at the Paris Olympics.

“I’m excited to be in such a sports city. They call it ‘Title Town’ for a reason, and I’m excited to build a culture here from the ground up and be a part of something new,” Murphy said in a statement. “There’s a lot of exciting energy and ambition around this team that drew me to it, and I’m just looking forward to putting my leadership skills on display and setting the standard each day for my teammates and meeting new people and getting involved in the community as well.”

Murphy, 29, played for Montpellier in the top French league for two seasons after her college career at Rutgers.

The Legacy begin play next season along with the Denver Summit as the NWSL expands to 16 teams.

