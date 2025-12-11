Girona coach says goalkeeper Livakovic won’t play for the team again

MADRID (AP) — Girona coach Míchel on Thursday criticized Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic for not prioritizing the club and said…

MADRID (AP) — Girona coach Míchel on Thursday criticized Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic for not prioritizing the club and said he will not play for the team again.

Míchel said the reserve goalkeeper refused to play in a recent match and wants to leave the club. He said the goalkeeper was only worried about the World Cup.

“Livakovic is a spectacular person, but he has a timeline with objectives different from Girona’s,” Míchel said. “He needs to play for the World Cup, not for Girona. He told me this himself; he is a sincere person. He told me he didn’t want to be here, that he wanted to play for another team because if he played with Girona, he wouldn’t be able to play for another team.”

Míchel said the 30-year-old Livakovic, who is on loan from Fenerbahce, told him he doesn’t want to play because he wants to remain eligible to play for another club. Players can only play for two teams in a season and Livakovic already played for Fenerbahce.

Míchel said he wanted Livakovic to play a Copa del Rey match earlier this month but he refused to, forcing regular starter Paulo Gazzaniga to play with the flu and a high fever.

“Right now, I only have one goalkeeper available,” Míchel said. “Gazzaniga’s commitment is beyond any doubt. Until the winter transfer window, I know we have a problem. And I am not defending my position but defending the goalkeeper who has been here for three years, which is Gazzaniga.”

Míchel said he decided to make public what should have been a private matter because “the fans needed to know.”

Gazzaniga has had an up-and-down season including a few embarrassing mistakes. It happened in the team’s Spanish league opener and again on Sunday, when the Argentine goalkeeper’s errors led to two Elche goals. One after he passed the ball straight to an opponent inside the area while trying to send it to a defender, and earlier he failed to make a routine save on an angled shot by the near post.

Girona is 18th in the league standings, inside the relegation zone.

