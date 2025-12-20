GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 53, River Bluff 50
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 53, Hardeeville 17
Berkeley 70, Timberland 48
Blacksburg 52, Liberty 28
Blackville-Hilda 43, Barnwell 36
Blythewood 61, Greenville 44
Buford 53, Cheraw 39
Camden 75, Lugoff-Elgin 39
Carvers Bay 54, South Columbus, N.C. 40
Chapin 55, Myrtle Beach 29
Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 46, Boiling Springs 39
Clinton 45, Laurens 40
Concord First Assembly, N.C. 63, First Baptist 54
Darlington 59, West Florence 5
Deep Creek, Va. 54, Trinity Byrnes School 46
Deep Creek, Va. 54, Westwood 46
East Clarendon 53, Scott’s Branch 43
Fort Dorchester 41, Ben Lippen 40
Fort Mill 50, Catawba Ridge 15
George Washington, W.Va. 64, Ridge View 62
Gilbert 52, Bethune-Bowman 40
Gilbert 52, Chester 40
Gray Collegiate Academy 63, Socastee 53
Great Falls 36, Lee Central 30
Greenville Technical Charter 54, High Point Academy 25
Greenwood 73, West Charlotte, N.C. 28
Greenwood Christian 49, Cardinal Newman 26
Greer Middle College 41, GREEN Upstate 13
Hart County, Ga. 73, Crescent 27
Hebron Christian Academy, Ga. 64, South Pointe 44
Irmo 58, Spring Valley 31
James F. Byrnes 53, Chambers, N.C. 14
Kingstree 45, Manning 33
Lake City 44, West Brunswick, N.C. 29
Madison County, Ga. 63, Pendleton 9
May River 49, Bridges 22
New Covenant 53, Providence HomeSchool 29
Ninety Six 45, Dixie 12
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, James Island 48
Palmetto Christian Academy 62, St. John’s Christian Academy 31
Rock Hill 69, Dreher 38
Spartanburg 54, Matthews Butler, N.C. 44
St. James 41, Westwood 40
Waccamaw 49, Ashley Hall 23
Wade Hampton (H) 44, Colleton County 42
Walhalla 80, Seneca 55
Wando 59, Lower Richland 55
West Oak 47, Pickens 40
Westside 50, Proctorville Fairland, Ohio 35
Williamsburg Academy 34, Curtis Baptist, Ga. 32
Wilson 60, Loris 13
Woodruff 43, Chesnee 21
