GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 53, River Bluff 50

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 53, Hardeeville 17

Berkeley 70, Timberland 48

Blacksburg 52, Liberty 28

Blackville-Hilda 43, Barnwell 36

Blythewood 61, Greenville 44

Buford 53, Cheraw 39

Camden 75, Lugoff-Elgin 39

Carvers Bay 54, South Columbus, N.C. 40

Chapin 55, Myrtle Beach 29

Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 46, Boiling Springs 39

Clinton 45, Laurens 40

Concord First Assembly, N.C. 63, First Baptist 54

Darlington 59, West Florence 5

Deep Creek, Va. 54, Trinity Byrnes School 46

Deep Creek, Va. 54, Westwood 46

East Clarendon 53, Scott’s Branch 43

Fort Dorchester 41, Ben Lippen 40

Fort Mill 50, Catawba Ridge 15

George Washington, W.Va. 64, Ridge View 62

Gilbert 52, Bethune-Bowman 40

Gilbert 52, Chester 40

Gray Collegiate Academy 63, Socastee 53

Great Falls 36, Lee Central 30

Greenville Technical Charter 54, High Point Academy 25

Greenwood 73, West Charlotte, N.C. 28

Greenwood Christian 49, Cardinal Newman 26

Greer Middle College 41, GREEN Upstate 13

Hart County, Ga. 73, Crescent 27

Hebron Christian Academy, Ga. 64, South Pointe 44

Irmo 58, Spring Valley 31

James F. Byrnes 53, Chambers, N.C. 14

Kingstree 45, Manning 33

Lake City 44, West Brunswick, N.C. 29

Madison County, Ga. 63, Pendleton 9

May River 49, Bridges 22

New Covenant 53, Providence HomeSchool 29

Ninety Six 45, Dixie 12

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, James Island 48

Palmetto Christian Academy 62, St. John’s Christian Academy 31

Rock Hill 69, Dreher 38

Spartanburg 54, Matthews Butler, N.C. 44

St. James 41, Westwood 40

Waccamaw 49, Ashley Hall 23

Wade Hampton (H) 44, Colleton County 42

Walhalla 80, Seneca 55

Wando 59, Lower Richland 55

West Oak 47, Pickens 40

Westside 50, Proctorville Fairland, Ohio 35

Williamsburg Academy 34, Curtis Baptist, Ga. 32

Wilson 60, Loris 13

Woodruff 43, Chesnee 21

___

