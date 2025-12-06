Friday’s College Hockey Scores

MIDWEST Ohio St. 6, Minnesota 5, OT Wisconsin 7, Notre Dame 4 Minn. Duluth 4, W. Michigan 1 N. Michigan…

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Wisconsin 7, Notre Dame 4

Minn. Duluth 4, W. Michigan 1

N. Michigan 3, Bowling Green 2

North Dakota 4, St. Cloud St. 3

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 5, Ferris St. 1

Lake Superior St. 5, St. Thomas (Minn.) 3

Augustana Vikings 3, Bemidji St. 1

Michigan 3, Michigan St. 0

EAST

Clarkson 4, Cornell 1

UConn 3, Merrimack 0

Niagara 3, Bentley 1

Boston U. 2, Vermont 1

Army 3, Sacred Heart 3, 2OT

Harvard 3, Yale 2

Princeton 5, Union (NY) 1

Quinnipiac 5, RPI 1

Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 2

Dartmouth 7, Brown 3

New Hampshire 1, Maine 0

RIT 3, Canisius 1

Boston College 3, Mass.-Lowell 1

FAR WEST

Denver 4, Miami (Ohio) 0

Air Force 4, Robert Morris 1

Stonehill 3, Alaska-Anchorage 2

