Friday’s College Hockey Scores

MIDWEST
Ohio St. 6, Minnesota 5, OT
Wisconsin 7, Notre Dame 4
Minn. Duluth 4, W. Michigan 1
N. Michigan 3, Bowling Green 2
North Dakota 4, St. Cloud St. 3
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 5, Ferris St. 1
Lake Superior St. 5, St. Thomas (Minn.) 3
Augustana Vikings 3, Bemidji St. 1
Michigan 3, Michigan St. 0
EAST
Clarkson 4, Cornell 1
UConn 3, Merrimack 0
Niagara 3, Bentley 1
Boston U. 2, Vermont 1
Army 3, Sacred Heart 3, 2OT
Harvard 3, Yale 2
Princeton 5, Union (NY) 1
Quinnipiac 5, RPI 1
Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 2
Dartmouth 7, Brown 3
New Hampshire 1, Maine 0
RIT 3, Canisius 1
Boston College 3, Mass.-Lowell 1
FAR WEST
Denver 4, Miami (Ohio) 0
Air Force 4, Robert Morris 1
Stonehill 3, Alaska-Anchorage 2
