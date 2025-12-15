Forsberg’s hat trick leads Predators to a 5-2 victory over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored his 12th career hat trick, leading the Nashville Predators to a 5-2 victory…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored his 12th career hat trick, leading the Nashville Predators to a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Forsberg scored in the each of first two periods before adding an empty-net goal in the third with 3:51 remaining.

Michael Bunting and Reid Schaefer also scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros stopped 20 shots. Roman Josi and Ryan O’Reilly added two assists each.

Dalibor Dvorsky scored both goals for St. Louis. Joel Hofer finished with 21 saves for the Blues, who have lost three of their last four games.

Bunting scored on a wraparound from behind the net at 1:23 of the second period. Forsberg scored a power-play goal at 5:31, and Schaefer made it 4-1 with 1:15 remaining in the second.

Forsberg has five goals and three assists in a five-game point streak. He has registered 50 points (25g-25a) in 44 games against the Blues.

In their last meeting, the Predators beat the Blues 7-2 on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Predators have won 19 of their last 33 games against St. Louis — including 17 of their last 30. Nashville has scored at least four goals in 15 of those wins.

Up next

Predators: Host Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Blues: Host Jets on Wednesday.

__

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.