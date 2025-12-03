FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|7
|1
|382
|228
|11
|1
|561
|290
|Tulane
|7
|1
|244
|167
|10
|2
|344
|273
|Navy
|7
|1
|261
|209
|9
|2
|357
|296
|South Florida
|6
|2
|389
|194
|9
|3
|516
|280
|East Carolina
|6
|2
|278
|183
|8
|4
|402
|244
|Memphis
|4
|4
|272
|206
|8
|4
|415
|270
|Army
|4
|4
|182
|180
|6
|5
|253
|248
|UTSA
|4
|4
|280
|234
|6
|6
|405
|355
|Temple
|3
|5
|210
|252
|5
|7
|334
|356
|FAU
|3
|5
|218
|297
|4
|8
|354
|436
|Rice
|2
|6
|140
|289
|5
|7
|238
|387
|UAB
|2
|6
|191
|295
|4
|8
|317
|459
|Tulsa
|1
|7
|179
|293
|4
|8
|278
|347
|Charlotte
|0
|8
|113
|312
|1
|11
|172
|436
___
Friday’s Games
Tulane vs. North Texas, American Athletic Conference Championship at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 13
Navy vs. Army at Baltimore, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|7
|1
|242
|162
|10
|2
|398
|240
|Miami
|6
|2
|262
|120
|10
|2
|409
|166
|Georgia Tech
|6
|2
|257
|228
|9
|3
|397
|300
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|276
|205
|8
|4
|421
|299
|SMU
|6
|2
|256
|142
|8
|4
|395
|248
|Duke
|6
|2
|290
|220
|7
|5
|415
|353
|Louisville
|4
|4
|202
|205
|8
|4
|362
|253
|Wake Forest
|4
|4
|179
|211
|8
|4
|322
|258
|California
|4
|4
|202
|252
|7
|5
|298
|318
|Clemson
|4
|4
|234
|188
|7
|5
|344
|245
|NC State
|4
|4
|240
|252
|7
|5
|362
|346
|Stanford
|3
|5
|153
|222
|4
|8
|226
|350
|Florida St.
|2
|6
|201
|194
|5
|7
|396
|264
|North Carolina
|2
|6
|147
|203
|4
|8
|231
|294
|Virginia Tech
|2
|6
|162
|243
|3
|9
|257
|362
|Syracuse
|1
|7
|116
|260
|3
|9
|242
|419
|Boston College
|1
|7
|166
|278
|2
|10
|305
|393
___
Saturday’s Games
Virginia vs. Duke, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|8
|1
|278
|197
|11
|1
|408
|213
|Texas Tech
|8
|1
|344
|100
|11
|1
|518
|135
|Utah
|7
|2
|356
|199
|10
|2
|493
|224
|Arizona
|6
|3
|280
|201
|9
|3
|391
|227
|Houston
|6
|3
|251
|229
|9
|3
|340
|262
|Arizona St.
|6
|3
|204
|218
|8
|4
|296
|276
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|234
|206
|8
|4
|329
|242
|TCU
|5
|4
|244
|243
|8
|4
|369
|302
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|260
|258
|7
|5
|381
|298
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|277
|238
|6
|6
|353
|320
|Baylor
|3
|6
|259
|301
|5
|7
|373
|391
|Kansas
|3
|6
|229
|265
|5
|7
|337
|321
|UCF
|2
|7
|173
|257
|5
|7
|292
|283
|West Virginia
|2
|7
|175
|326
|4
|8
|261
|370
|Colorado
|1
|8
|163
|312
|3
|9
|251
|366
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|9
|128
|305
|1
|11
|170
|400
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech vs. BYU, Big 12 Championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|8
|0
|363
|110
|10
|2
|458
|206
|Montana
|7
|1
|318
|201
|11
|1
|490
|282
|UC Davis
|6
|2
|252
|196
|8
|3
|343
|324
|Sacramento St.
|5
|3
|291
|231
|7
|5
|405
|315
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|229
|211
|6
|6
|396
|327
|N. Arizona
|4
|4
|240
|234
|7
|5
|380
|375
|E. Washington
|4
|4
|180
|232
|5
|7
|281
|362
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|207
|256
|4
|8
|330
|378
|Idaho
|2
|6
|207
|237
|4
|8
|302
|317
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|166
|270
|4
|8
|243
|341
|Weber St.
|2
|6
|184
|302
|4
|8
|277
|460
|Portland St.
|1
|7
|171
|328
|1
|11
|194
|512
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. S. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. Yale, 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. Rhode Island, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|8
|0
|290
|139
|11
|2
|488
|243
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|204
|139
|6
|6
|248
|287
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|3
|208
|188
|7
|5
|330
|357
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|5
|3
|241
|204
|6
|6
|297
|324
|Charleston Southern
|4
|4
|158
|172
|5
|7
|199
|288
|SE Missouri
|3
|5
|179
|198
|4
|8
|278
|361
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|185
|241
|4
|8
|277
|417
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|142
|200
|3
|9
|210
|350
|Tennessee St.
|0
|8
|83
|209
|2
|10
|155
|319
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|9
|0
|376
|108
|12
|0
|532
|131
|Ohio St.
|9
|0
|323
|77
|12
|0
|444
|93
|Oregon
|8
|1
|289
|155
|11
|1
|458
|178
|Michigan
|7
|2
|221
|180
|9
|3
|331
|224
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|282
|202
|9
|3
|438
|269
|Iowa
|6
|3
|253
|152
|8
|4
|347
|182
|Illinois
|5
|4
|217
|257
|8
|4
|352
|279
|Washington
|5
|4
|238
|178
|8
|4
|405
|233
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|176
|244
|7
|5
|279
|281
|Nebraska
|4
|5
|204
|252
|7
|5
|351
|276
|Northwestern
|4
|5
|183
|214
|6
|6
|270
|251
|Penn St.
|3
|6
|249
|240
|6
|6
|381
|257
|UCLA
|3
|6
|175
|293
|3
|9
|218
|401
|Rutgers
|2
|7
|205
|324
|5
|7
|344
|382
|Wisconsin
|2
|7
|81
|211
|4
|8
|154
|259
|Maryland
|1
|8
|179
|285
|4
|8
|282
|318
|Michigan St.
|1
|8
|189
|289
|4
|8
|295
|359
|Purdue
|0
|9
|130
|309
|2
|10
|225
|382
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. vs. Indiana, Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|8
|0
|313
|141
|11
|2
|412
|249
|Villanova
|7
|1
|273
|170
|10
|2
|389
|256
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|2
|305
|186
|9
|3
|480
|333
|New Hampshire
|6
|2
|225
|169
|8
|5
|323
|297
|William & Mary
|6
|2
|262
|195
|7
|5
|354
|308
|Maine
|5
|3
|236
|192
|6
|6
|290
|291
|Elon
|4
|4
|220
|188
|6
|6
|345
|297
|Stony Brook
|4
|4
|233
|209
|6
|6
|336
|309
|Towson
|4
|4
|222
|197
|6
|6
|321
|301
|Campbell
|2
|6
|224
|248
|2
|10
|296
|430
|NC A&T
|2
|6
|182
|347
|2
|10
|246
|523
|Bryant
|1
|7
|179
|284
|3
|9
|270
|364
|Albany (NY)
|1
|7
|132
|282
|2
|10
|201
|387
|Hampton
|0
|8
|126
|324
|2
|10
|215
|440
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Bethlehem, Pa.: Lehigh vs. Villanova, Noon
FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. Rhode Island, 10 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|1
|276
|201
|9
|3
|349
|301
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|1
|248
|211
|8
|4
|362
|321
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|240
|201
|8
|4
|357
|281
|FIU
|5
|3
|261
|211
|7
|5
|351
|333
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|3
|268
|185
|7
|5
|332
|256
|Missouri St.
|5
|3
|219
|209
|7
|5
|305
|340
|Delaware
|4
|4
|257
|249
|6
|6
|357
|390
|Liberty
|3
|5
|246
|236
|4
|8
|307
|318
|New Mexico St.
|2
|6
|190
|234
|4
|8
|259
|331
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|6
|203
|240
|3
|9
|269
|371
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|7
|151
|307
|2
|10
|213
|454
|UTEP
|1
|7
|187
|262
|2
|10
|280
|365
___
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville St. vs. Kennesaw St., Conference USA Championship at Jacksonville, Ala., 7 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4
|343
|315
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|246
|293
___
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|6
|1
|245
|143
|9
|2
|401
|233
|Yale
|6
|1
|208
|124
|9
|2
|339
|214
|Dartmouth
|4
|3
|172
|152
|7
|3
|264
|213
|Penn
|4
|3
|189
|191
|6
|4
|271
|265
|Cornell
|3
|4
|149
|186
|4
|6
|210
|260
|Brown
|2
|5
|162
|230
|5
|5
|265
|270
|Princeton
|2
|5
|121
|136
|3
|7
|208
|244
|Columbia
|1
|6
|116
|200
|2
|8
|156
|279
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. Yale, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|7
|1
|201
|116
|8
|4
|284
|224
|Ohio
|6
|2
|235
|159
|8
|4
|344
|275
|Toledo
|6
|2
|251
|73
|8
|4
|379
|146
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|2
|220
|160
|7
|5
|313
|263
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|3
|201
|140
|7
|5
|286
|272
|Akron
|4
|4
|188
|213
|5
|7
|267
|329
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|199
|212
|5
|7
|288
|282
|Kent St.
|4
|4
|210
|214
|5
|7
|255
|403
|Ball St.
|3
|5
|128
|225
|4
|8
|190
|358
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|182
|198
|4
|8
|289
|357
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|160
|197
|4
|8
|246
|291
|N. Illinois
|2
|6
|164
|211
|3
|9
|205
|292
|Umass
|0
|8
|84
|305
|0
|12
|133
|463
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio), MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|191
|106
|9
|3
|381
|316
|Delaware St.
|4
|1
|119
|99
|8
|4
|387
|297
|NC Central
|3
|2
|152
|125
|8
|4
|405
|308
|Howard
|2
|3
|116
|145
|5
|7
|238
|295
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|118
|144
|4
|8
|280
|319
|Norfolk St.
|0
|5
|111
|188
|1
|11
|251
|427
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|306
|116
|12
|0
|506
|140
|South Dakota
|6
|2
|214
|213
|9
|4
|338
|343
|Illinois St.
|5
|3
|243
|212
|9
|4
|388
|329
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|251
|152
|8
|5
|448
|247
|Youngstown St.
|5
|3
|299
|259
|8
|5
|476
|403
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|4
|192
|199
|9
|4
|371
|257
|S. Illinois
|4
|4
|275
|242
|7
|5
|437
|320
|Indiana St.
|1
|7
|155
|301
|3
|9
|254
|475
|N. Iowa
|1
|7
|136
|242
|3
|9
|207
|321
|Murray St.
|1
|7
|156
|291
|1
|11
|228
|463
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 6 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. South Dakota, Noon
FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Illinois St., 1 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. S. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|6
|2
|299
|224
|10
|2
|446
|337
|New Mexico
|6
|2
|213
|184
|9
|3
|335
|270
|San Diego St.
|6
|2
|201
|112
|9
|3
|296
|151
|Boise St.
|6
|2
|258
|188
|8
|4
|370
|278
|Fresno St.
|5
|3
|176
|162
|8
|4
|317
|241
|Hawaii
|5
|3
|253
|199
|8
|4
|342
|282
|Utah St.
|4
|4
|248
|217
|6
|6
|381
|339
|Air Force
|3
|5
|245
|271
|4
|8
|358
|364
|Wyoming
|2
|6
|125
|171
|4
|8
|192
|246
|Nevada
|2
|6
|151
|222
|3
|9
|211
|330
|San Jose St.
|2
|6
|176
|278
|3
|9
|257
|390
|Colorado St.
|1
|7
|161
|278
|2
|10
|222
|370
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. vs. UNLV, Mountain West Championship at Boise, Idaho, 8 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|6
|1
|197
|119
|8
|5
|347
|298
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|205
|124
|7
|5
|341
|303
|LIU Brooklyn
|4
|3
|103
|80
|6
|6
|197
|226
|Wagner
|4
|3
|132
|134
|5
|7
|197
|294
|Stonehill
|3
|4
|107
|142
|4
|8
|181
|277
|Robert Morris
|2
|5
|113
|143
|3
|9
|182
|299
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|7
|76
|176
|0
|11
|115
|319
___
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|39
|18
|6
|6
|259
|242
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|18
|39
|2
|10
|218
|353
___
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|7
|0
|237
|86
|12
|0
|406
|167
|Lafayette
|6
|1
|275
|196
|8
|4
|403
|345
|Richmond
|3
|4
|164
|174
|7
|5
|263
|272
|Georgetown
|3
|4
|134
|197
|6
|6
|253
|320
|Colgate
|3
|4
|196
|199
|5
|7
|340
|372
|Holy Cross
|3
|4
|172
|163
|3
|9
|246
|297
|Bucknell
|2
|5
|181
|256
|5
|7
|313
|409
|Fordham
|1
|6
|96
|184
|1
|11
|191
|397
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Bethlehem, Pa.: Lehigh vs. Villanova, Noon
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|7
|1
|204
|88
|8
|4
|304
|212
|Presbyterian
|6
|2
|241
|129
|10
|2
|413
|194
|San Diego
|6
|2
|245
|148
|8
|4
|341
|292
|Dayton
|5
|3
|237
|153
|7
|4
|306
|191
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|3
|279
|127
|7
|5
|371
|246
|Butler
|4
|4
|183
|194
|6
|6
|274
|304
|Morehead St.
|4
|4
|151
|202
|6
|6
|254
|358
|Marist
|3
|5
|188
|196
|5
|7
|272
|282
|Stetson
|2
|6
|139
|303
|3
|9
|226
|469
|Davidson
|1
|7
|135
|297
|2
|10
|218
|475
|Valparaiso
|1
|7
|133
|298
|2
|10
|244
|427
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|1
|263
|175
|11
|1
|387
|200
|Mississippi
|7
|1
|266
|203
|11
|1
|447
|241
|Texas A&M
|7
|1
|261
|177
|11
|1
|436
|263
|Alabama
|7
|1
|215
|153
|10
|2
|399
|198
|Oklahoma
|6
|2
|172
|148
|10
|2
|317
|167
|Vanderbilt
|6
|2
|259
|184
|10
|2
|473
|263
|Texas
|6
|2
|228
|206
|9
|3
|355
|237
|Missouri
|4
|4
|189
|180
|8
|4
|386
|233
|Tennessee
|4
|4
|274
|269
|8
|4
|489
|345
|LSU
|3
|5
|153
|183
|7
|5
|262
|220
|Kentucky
|2
|6
|162
|227
|5
|7
|276
|317
|Florida
|2
|6
|141
|223
|4
|8
|259
|288
|Auburn
|1
|7
|148
|189
|5
|7
|321
|248
|Mississippi St.
|1
|7
|207
|303
|5
|7
|366
|350
|South Carolina
|1
|7
|145
|209
|4
|8
|272
|265
|Arkansas
|0
|8
|243
|297
|2
|10
|395
|406
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|8
|0
|369
|168
|9
|2
|434
|259
|W. Carolina
|6
|2
|335
|236
|7
|5
|463
|402
|ETSU
|5
|3
|271
|206
|7
|5
|390
|346
|Wofford
|5
|3
|212
|125
|6
|6
|274
|207
|Furman
|4
|4
|194
|243
|6
|6
|293
|372
|Chattanooga
|4
|4
|225
|254
|5
|7
|339
|396
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|195
|198
|4
|8
|246
|322
|Samford
|1
|7
|149
|301
|1
|11
|175
|455
|VMI
|0
|8
|100
|319
|1
|11
|191
|451
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 6 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. South Dakota, Noon
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|0
|309
|111
|10
|2
|427
|183
|SE Louisiana
|7
|1
|289
|106
|9
|4
|403
|234
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|5
|3
|241
|192
|9
|3
|475
|226
|Lamar
|5
|3
|186
|158
|8
|5
|292
|299
|McNeese St.
|4
|4
|170
|173
|5
|7
|282
|306
|Nicholls
|4
|4
|179
|165
|4
|8
|219
|299
|Incarnate Word
|3
|5
|196
|199
|5
|7
|308
|306
|East Texas A&M
|3
|5
|221
|278
|3
|9
|307
|478
|Houston Christian
|1
|7
|93
|258
|2
|10
|202
|363
|Northwestern St.
|0
|8
|82
|326
|1
|11
|126
|499
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Nacogdoches, Texas: Stephen F. Austin vs. Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|7
|1
|342
|168
|10
|2
|509
|257
|Jackson St.
|7
|1
|295
|150
|9
|2
|373
|202
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|3
|268
|241
|6
|6
|356
|392
|Florida A&M
|4
|4
|228
|270
|5
|7
|291
|406
|Alabama A&M
|1
|7
|161
|290
|4
|8
|281
|401
|MVSU
|1
|7
|136
|315
|2
|10
|220
|464
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|7
|1
|278
|100
|9
|3
|381
|189
|Texas Southern
|5
|3
|213
|181
|6
|5
|284
|257
|Grambling St.
|4
|4
|166
|177
|7
|5
|289
|313
|Alcorn St.
|4
|4
|208
|154
|5
|7
|291
|278
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|151
|274
|4
|8
|288
|400
|Southern U.
|1
|7
|161
|287
|2
|10
|223
|433
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 2 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|8
|0
|340
|121
|11
|1
|454
|192
|Old Dominion
|6
|2
|258
|165
|9
|3
|392
|231
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|3
|247
|270
|6
|6
|274
|407
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|214
|258
|6
|6
|334
|410
|Marshall
|3
|5
|262
|262
|5
|7
|369
|363
|Appalachian St.
|2
|6
|209
|264
|5
|7
|304
|358
|Georgia St.
|0
|8
|156
|262
|1
|11
|237
|454
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|6
|2
|220
|195
|8
|4
|302
|287
|Southern Miss.
|5
|3
|241
|220
|7
|5
|358
|329
|Arkansas St.
|5
|3
|200
|196
|6
|6
|293
|328
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|3
|238
|250
|6
|6
|325
|360
|Texas State
|3
|5
|288
|267
|6
|6
|433
|367
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|212
|244
|4
|8
|318
|365
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|7
|132
|243
|3
|9
|199
|383
___
Friday’s Games
James Madison vs. Troy, Sun Belt Championship at Harrisonburg, Va., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|7
|1
|359
|167
|11
|1
|542
|221
|Abilene Christian
|7
|1
|279
|174
|9
|4
|380
|329
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|249
|199
|7
|5
|405
|355
|West Georgia
|5
|3
|178
|189
|8
|3
|281
|233
|Austin Peay
|4
|4
|295
|263
|7
|5
|421
|328
|E. Kentucky
|3
|5
|161
|186
|5
|7
|232
|292
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|6
|199
|264
|3
|9
|294
|422
|North Alabama
|1
|7
|191
|326
|2
|10
|303
|470
|Utah Tech
|1
|7
|111
|254
|2
|10
|192
|352
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Nacogdoches, Texas: Stephen F. Austin vs. Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.