Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $200 No Sweat Bets for NBA, Rams-Seahawks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Set up a new account with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and qualify for 10 $200 no sweat bets. Use this welcome offer to start placing wagers on the NBA, CBB tonight, or look at the TNF game tomorrow between the Rams and Seahawks.





Create a new account and start locking no sweat bets with this welcome offer. All new users who sign up will be able to redeem 10 straight days of $200 no sweat bets.

There are two NBA games tonight, and then a weekend loaded with football. The NFL Week 16 slate starts with a fantastic TNF matchup tomorrow between the Rams and Seahawks, before two games on Saturday and then the rest of the slate on Sunday and Monday, as normal. Of course, we cannot forget about the College Football playoffs starting this weekend as well.

It is going to be an awesome sports weekend, so do not miss out on this opportunity to claim $200 in no sweat bets with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks 10 $200 No Sweat Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through the Links on This Page – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet & Get Up to $2,000 in FanCash (10 x $200 No-Sweat Bets)

Secondary Offer: Bet $50 Get $250 FanCash

Get 20+ $25 No Sweat Bets FanCash back if your football bet loses (NY ONLY) In-App Promos Same-Game Parlay Boosts, No-Sweat Bets, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a unique offer because it comes with 10 straight days of bonuses, giving you a no sweat bet during one of the best times on the sports calendar between the end of the NFL regular season and beginning of the College Football playoffs.

Fanatics Sportsbook Touchdown Pick’Em

All it takes is six NFL anytime touchdown picks to win $500 in FanCash each week with this promotion. Just head to the games tab on the Fanatics app, and lock in six players to score this week in the NFL. All six correct wins you $500 in FanCash, and five out of six gets you at $10.

Getting anytime touchdown wagers correct is as fun as it gets when betting with the NFL, and Fanatics Sportsbook is offering a fun promotion to enhance the experience. Here are some good options for the NFL Week 16 slate:

Saquon Barkley

De’Von Achane

Josh Jacobs

Jahmyr Gibbs

Christian McCaffrey

Trey McBride

How to Redeem With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and stress-free process. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Use the links on this page start the registration process. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start with a $200 bet on the NBA tonight or any other game this week.

Any losses on that no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $200 in bonuses.