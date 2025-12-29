ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Grab $100 Bonus for Rams-Falcons, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to claim a bonus for Monday Night Football tonight between the Rams and Falcons, along with the 11 games on the NBA slate. All new users who claim this welcome offer are able to receive $100 in bonus bets by winning their first wager on the app today.







Create a new account and place a $10 wager. If that initial bet settles as a win, the sportsbook will reward your account with the $100 bonus. The minimum odds for this initial wager are -500, so dive into the NFL slate today to find a wager you are confident in to redeem this bonus.

PENN Entertainment and ESPN mutually agreed to part ways, so ESPN BET has been rebranded to theScore Bet. This change happened on December 1st, which was the same day as the launch in Missouri. It has similar features, such as daily profit boosts and a rewards program.

So, sign up with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP for a $100 bonus, and then check out all the additional features on the app from there.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for NFL Bonus Monday Night

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details ESPN BET Rebranded to theScore Bet on December 1st In-App Bonuses For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Boosts, Parlay Club, Rewards, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP