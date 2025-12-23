ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA on theScore Bet

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the ESPN BET promo code and begin with a $10 wager on the game of your choice. If it wins, you’ll gain a $100 bonus. Keep in mind that the minimum odds are set at -500, meaning a market with odds of -400 is acceptable, while -750 wouldn’t qualify. Browse through the different totals, moneylines and props to find your favorite option.

Penn Entertainment and Disney terminated their deal, which ended ESPN BET. The sportsbook app has been rebranded to theScore Bet.

NBA Games for the ESPN BET Promo code WTOP

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win (Min Odds of -500) Details ESPN BET Rebranded to theScore Bet by PENN Entertainment on December 1st In-App Bonuses College Football Profit Boosts, NBA Profit Boosts, NFL Play of the Week, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are plenty of NBA matchups to choose from on Tuesday night. Find a variety of markets for the following games:

Wizards vs. Hornets

Nets vs. 76ers

Bulls vs. Hawks

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

Bucks vs. Pacers

Raptors vs. Heat

Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Knicks vs. Timberwolves

Thunder vs. Spurs

Lakers vs. Suns

Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Magic vs. Trail Blazers

Pistons vs. Kings

Rockets vs. Clippers

The Nuggets are 6.5-point favorites in Dallas as they look for their 12th-straight road win. It is on NBA/Peacock, followed by the game between the Rockets and Clippers. James Harden and the Clippers are 7.5-point underdogs at home.

ESPN BET Promo Code: Signing Up on theScore Bet

This is the latest sportsbook brand to arrive in the US. It has daily odds boosts and other exclusive promotions. Take these steps to get started with a bonus:

Click here to use the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, date of birth, residential address and birthdate to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using a debit card or another payment method. Win your first $10 bet to gain a $100 bonus.

The “For You” page is one of our favorite features. It’s a tab that includes all your favorite sports, teams and content. The Parlay Hub is also nice, which has a variety of popular parlays.

Play of the Week for NFL Action on Christmas

Opt-in to the NFL Play of the Week for a chance to win a share of a large prize pool. Start by placing $10+ in bets on NFL games on Christmas Day. You’ll be entered to win a portion of $50,000 in bonus bets.

We have three games on Thursday with the Cowboys vs. Commanders, Lions vs. Vikings and Broncos vs. Chiefs.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.