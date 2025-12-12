ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB, Army-Navy

Sign up with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP and place NBA, CBB wagers Friday to receive a generous bonus. All new users can create a new account and receive a $100 bonus by winning their first wager on the app, which can be placed on any sport.
Sign up and place a $10 NBA, CBB wager today, or any other sport. Those who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $100 in bonuses. Any sport and market is valid for this initial wager, with the only caveat being the odds must be -500 or longer. That still leaves plenty of opportunity to find something to place tonight and into the weekend, though.
Starting on December 1st, ESPN BET has rebranded to theScore Bet. What happened was Disney and PENN Entertainment ended their partnership, and PENN launched their own platform in theScore Bet.
Activate the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to claim a $100 bonus with a winning wager.
ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for $100 NBA Bonus
|theScore Bet Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win
|Details
|ESPN BET Switched to theScore Bet on December 1st
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 12, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Steps to Sign Up With the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP
Sign up on the newest sportsbook app to launch in the US by taking these steps. All new customers (yet to sign up on ESPN BET or theScore Bet) can claim this welcome bonus.
- Head to the sportsbook and use the ESPN BET promo code WTOP.
- Fill in the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age.
- Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit.
- Win your first $10 bet to gain a $100 bonus.
Best NBA Parlays via the ESPN BET Parlay Lounge
There are seven NBA games on the schedule Friday night tonight, and ESPN BET has you covered with a bunch of different parlay options for the game tonight.
Even though ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet, all the features and functions on the app itself are the same. So, there are still going to be daily parlays, specials and bonuses to lock in for the games.
For the NBA tonight, here are some fun parlays that are offered:
- Hawks, Jazz & Timberwolves Moneyline (+2065)
- Tyrese Maxey & Donovan Mitchell 30+ Points + Cade Cunningham & Kon Knueppel 20+ Points (+807)
- Jalen Johnson, Donovan Mitchell & Pascal Siakam 6+ 1st Q Points Each (+311)
Must be 21+ to wager and present in participating states. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.