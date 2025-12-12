ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB, Army-Navy

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP and place NBA, CBB wagers Friday to receive a generous bonus. All new users can create a new account and receive a $100 bonus by winning their first wager on the app, which can be placed on any sport.

Sign up and place a $10 NBA, CBB wager today, or any other sport. Those who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $100 in bonuses. Any sport and market is valid for this initial wager, with the only caveat being the odds must be -500 or longer. That still leaves plenty of opportunity to find something to place tonight and into the weekend, though. Starting on December 1st, ESPN BET has rebranded to theScore Bet. What happened was Disney and PENN Entertainment ended their partnership, and PENN launched their own platform in theScore Bet. Activate the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to claim a $100 bonus with a winning wager. ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for $100 NBA Bonus theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details ESPN BET Switched to theScore Bet on December 1st Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Any NBA wager tonight, as long as the odds are -500 or longer, is valid for your first wager on the app. Some opt to back heavy favorites, such as the 76ers moneyline at -270 against the Pacers, the Pistons moneyline at -280 against the Hawks, or the Mavericks moneyline at -300 against the Nets.

Backing a team to win straight up can be scary in the NBA, of course, as upsets happen all the time. Instead, some users prefer to back a player prop, only needing one player to perform instead of a team. That also provides more options as there are more player prop markets available.