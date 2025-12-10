Live Radio
ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA Cup, NHL, NFL Week 15

Sign up with theScore promo code WTOP and place NBA, CBB wagers Wednesday and TNF wagers Thursday night. All new users can create a new account and receive a $100 bonus to use on the Spurs-Lakers and Suns-Thunder NBA games for the NBA Cup Quarterfinals tonight.


Sign up and place a $10 NBA, CBB wager today, or any other sport. Those who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $100 in bonuses.

Starting on December 1st, ESPN BET has rebranded to theScore Bet. What happened was Disney and PENN Entertainment ended their partnership, and PENN launched their own platform in theScore Bet.

Activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to claim a $100 bonus with a winning wager Wednesday night.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $100 NBA Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP
New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win
Details ESPN BET Switched to theScore Bet on December 1st
Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States
Bonus Last Verified On December 10, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
Winning your first wager is the only hurdle you need to clear on theScore Bet in order to redeem this $100 bonus. So, when you are searching for what to place this first bet on, it should be on something you are confident in as opposed to looking for the best value.
It can be placed on any sport and market, with the only caveat being the odds must be -500 or longer. For the two NBA games tonight, some options are the Lakers moneyline against the Spurs at -240 odds, or you could opt for a player prop such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to record 25+ points at -475.
Either way, win your first wager on the app to redeem this $100 bonus to use the rest of the week.

Redeeming theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Luckily, signing up with theScore Bet is an easy process, even with the switch from ESPN BET to theScore Bet. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

  • Head to theScore Bet app and make sure to input promo code WTOP.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
  • Bet $10 on any sport to get $100 in bonuses with a win.

NBA Wednesday Betting Slate

The two NBA Cup Quarterfinal games tonight are decent games with a good amount of star power across the four teams.

  • Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:30 p.m. ET
  • San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

The Thunder are heavy favorites against the Suns, -14.5 points against the spread, but the Suns just played them tough at the beginning of December, so it is not a given that this game turns into a blowout.

The late game is expected to be a little closer, with the Lakers 6.5-point favorites against the Spurs. The Lakers have all three of their studs available for this game in Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, while the Spurs are getting healthy but still do not have Victor Wembanyama back from a calf injury quite yet.

Head to theScore Bet to check out these games for main lines, player props and more.

Must be 21+ to wager and present in participating states. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

