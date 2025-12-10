ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA Cup, NHL, NFL Week 15

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with theScore promo code WTOP and place NBA, CBB wagers Wednesday and TNF wagers Thursday night. All new users can create a new account and receive a $100 bonus to use on the Spurs-Lakers and Suns-Thunder NBA games for the NBA Cup Quarterfinals tonight.

Sign up and place a $10 NBA, CBB wager today, or any other sport. Those who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $100 in bonuses. Starting on December 1st, ESPN BET has rebranded to theScore Bet. What happened was Disney and PENN Entertainment ended their partnership, and PENN launched their own platform in theScore Bet. Activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to claim a $100 bonus with a winning wager Wednesday night. theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $100 NBA Bonus theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details ESPN BET Switched to theScore Bet on December 1st Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Winning your first wager is the only hurdle you need to clear on theScore Bet in order to redeem this $100 bonus. So, when you are searching for what to place this first bet on, it should be on something you are confident in as opposed to looking for the best value.

It can be placed on any sport and market, with the only caveat being the odds must be -500 or longer. For the two NBA games tonight, some options are the Lakers moneyline against the Spurs at -240 odds, or you could opt for a player prop such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to record 25+ points at -475.

Either way, win your first wager on the app to redeem this $100 bonus to use the rest of the week.