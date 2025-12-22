Espanyol comes from behind to beat Athletic and deepen gloom in Bilbao

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Espanyol won a fifth consecutive La Liga game on Monday, coming from behind to prevail at…

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Espanyol won a fifth consecutive La Liga game on Monday, coming from behind to prevail at Athletic Bilbao 2-1 and stay within striking distance of the top four.

Athletic has struggled with consistency and fans at the San Mamés were hopeful of a home win to boost the club before January’s series of five straight away games in La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and Champions League.

They got the start they wanted when Álex Berenguer scored the opening goal seven minutes before halftime, the left winger reacting quickest to a loose ball in the box and poking it home.

However, Espanyol drew level a minute before halftime thanks to a long-range volley from Carlos Romero. Edu Expósito’s free kick from the left was headed clear by Oihan Sancet but Romero met it sweetly outside the box to make it 1-1.

Worse was to come for the home fans seven minutes into the second period.

Adama Boiro was caught in possession on the right wing and Manchester-born Tyrhys Dolan’s low cross was steered home at the back post by Pere Milla.

The result was a letdown for Athletic, which despite having almost two thirds of possession and almost twice as many shots on goal could not break down a stuffy defense.

The result left it in eighth place, its worst placing at this stage of the season for four years.

Espanyol was fifth, two points behind Villarreal.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.