Stokes wants to see ‘a bit of dog’ as England recalls Tongue for third Ashes test

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — England cricket captain Ben Stokes called for his team to “show a bit of dog” against Australia in the third Ashes test with the series on the line.

The tourists have made one change to the team beaten by eight wickets at the Gabba in the second test to slip 2-0 behind in the five-match series, with Josh Tongue recalled in place of Gus Atkinson.

That meant there was no place for specialist spinner Shoaib Bashir, despite the match being played on a pitch expected to suit slow bowlers.

Stokes said “proper meaningful conversations” have taken place over how to bounce back from successive losses.

“I’ve done all the talking over the last two days that I needed to,” he said. “All that stuff’s done now, so it’s about what gets seen out on the field in Adelaide this week.

“It’s just about trying to fight in every situation that you find yourself in, understanding the situation and what you feel is required for your team. Yeah, just look at your opposition every single time and show a bit of dog. That’s fight to me. You’re giving yourself the best possible chance if you’ve got a bit of dog in you.”

Blow for Bashir

For the must-win test in Adelaide starting Wednesday, England have batting all-rounder Will Jacks as the spinner option despite Bashir being in the touring group.

Bashir missed out on fast pitches in Perth and Brisbane, and has now failed to dislodge Jacks. Australia, meanwhile, has brought its top spinner, Nathan Lyon, back.

Speaking before England announced its team, Lyon said: “I would be surprised if their No. 1 spinner isn’t playing, if I’m honest with you.”

Bashir conceded more than a run a ball in an internal warmup match at the start of the Ashes tour and didn’t pick up any wickets for England Lions against Australia A last week.

“It’s going to be disappointing for Bash,” Stokes said. “We just feel having Jacksy down at No. 8 strengthens our batting a little bit.

“We’ve had to make some big decisions and big calls over recent times to get the team that we felt was going to give us the best chance, and that’s what we’ve gone with. We’re 2-0 down and we’re trying to give ourselves the best chance with bat and ball.”

Tongue back

Tongue was England’s top wicket-taker against India earlier this year and took five wickets in his only previous Ashes test — at Lord’s in 2023 when he dismissed Steve Smith in each innings.

Atkinson has been dropped after taking just three wickets at 78.66 in the series.

England team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

