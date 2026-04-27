Former US Rep. Eric Swalwell placed on leave from U.Md. law school board

Former U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell has been placed on leave from an advisory position at the Maryland law school he attended amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Former U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell has been placed on leave from an advisory position at the Maryland law school he attended amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Swalwell, a Democrat first elected to the House of Representatives in 2013, suspended his California gubernatorial campaign and resigned from Congress earlier this month after reports alleging he sexually assaulted a former staffer. He has denied the allegations.

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell said in an April 13 social media post announcing his resignation from Congress. “I will fight the serious false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

The Iowa native completed undergraduate and law studies in the University of Maryland system and has served on the Board of Visitors for the Francis King Carey School of Law since at least 2023. Swalwell received his law degree from the school in 2006, then began his career as a prosecutor in California.

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