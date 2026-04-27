DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $100 NBA Bonus Instantly for Wolves-Nuggets, NBA Playoffs Tonight

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can sign up and unlock this DraftKings promo code offer in time for the three NBA playoff games tonight. All new users can sign up with a new account and take home a $100 bonus guaranteed to use on any game tonight.







Create a new account and and place a $5 wager on either one of the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport and market, and receive $100 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NBA Bonus

When breaking down futures prices or tonight’s consensus odds, having extra promotional capital in your account is a clear advantage. Here is a quick look at the complete details of this introductory offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 27th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Win a $5 NBA Bet, Get $100 in Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers aiming to attack the NBA postseason slate, this welcome offer is structured to instantly elevate your bankroll. If you wager $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer, you can unlock a hefty $100 reward.

We love this flexible structure because it allows you to hunt for value and sprinkle on a few longshots across multiple playoff matchups throughout the week. Just be sure to deploy your promotional capital strategically, as all bonus bets will expire after seven days.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Bonus Tonight

If you are looking for the smartest angles to place your promotional wagers tonight, here is the full slate of NBA postseason action alongside the latest odds:

Away Team Home Team Spread Total (O/U) Minnesota Timberwolves Denver Nuggets DEN -10.5 (-115) 221.5 Oklahoma City Thunder Phoenix Suns OKC -10.5 (-112) 213.5 Detroit Pistons Orlando Magic DET -2.5 (-115) 213.5

Both the Timberwolves and Thunder can close out their respective series with a victory tonight, while the Pistons are trying to avoid going down 3-1 as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started ahead of the Timberwolves and Nuggets tip-off is a straightforward process. Best of all, no manual promo code is necessary to claim your potential bonus.

Follow these simple steps to secure your market edge: