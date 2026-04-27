BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Timberwolves-Nuggets, NBA Playoffs Tonight

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Before the Timberwolves and Nuggets NBA playoff game tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET, new players can use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim an exclusive welcome offer for this game or any other NBA playoff game tonight.







Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a Bet $10, Get $150 bonus if their initial wager wins. Meanwhile, bettors in all other legal U.S. sports betting states (excluding NY) can take advantage of a $1,500 First-Bet Offer, meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, Wolves-Nuggets Bonus

Before you lock in your action, you need to review the consensus odds and ensure you are using the right code for your region. Depending on your state, you can claim one of two generous sign-up promotions.

Here is a quick overview of the current offers to help you gear up for the action:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 new BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 new BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 27th, 2026

Decoding the Offers: $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet

We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and navigating the latest BetMGM promotions is incredibly straightforward. For new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the sportsbook is offering a lucrative “Bet $10, Get $150” welcome bonus. To qualify, simply register a new account and place a $10 cash wager on any market for the game. If your initial bet is a winner, BetMGM will credit your account with an additional $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash winnings.

For sports fans residing in all other legal U.S. betting states, a different but equally compelling promotion is available. You can take advantage of the $1,500 First Bet offer, which provides a valuable safety net for your first wager on the NBA Postseason. If you place a bet on either the Timberwolves or the Nuggets and it happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your original stake—up to a maximum of $1,500—in the form of bonus bets. It does stand to reason that this is the perfect time to back a longshot without taking on the full risk of a standard wager.

NBA Playoffs Betting Preview via BetMGM

Let’s look at the futures prices and tonight’s slate to find some market inefficiencies. Here is the latest BetMGM odds breakdown for tonight’s NBA postseason schedule:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets Moneyline: Timberwolves +400 | Nuggets -556 Spread: Timberwolves +11.5 (-118) | Nuggets -11.5 (-102) Total (Over/Under): 222.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns Moneyline: Thunder -500 | Suns +375 Spread: Thunder -10.5 (-110) | Suns +10.5 (-110) Total (Over/Under): 213.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



Tonight’s postseason slate features two pivotal Western Conference showdowns. The marquee matchup pits the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets. Denver enters as an 11.5-point favorite despite stumbling to a 1-3 record in their recent games. To bounce back, the Nuggets will heavily rely on the elite tandem of Nikola Jokić (25.0 PPG, 14.5 RPG, 7.8 APG) and Jamal Murray (26.5 PPG, 5.8 APG). However, we’ve seen time and time again that laying double-digit points in the playoffs is a risky proposition. The Timberwolves are rolling with a 3-1 record, and have looked good all series. Even with Anthony Edwards sidelined by a knee injury, Minnesota’s offense is producing 112.2 points per game, thanks to Ayo Dosunmu stepping up to average 22.8 PPG and Rudy Gobert dominating the glass with 11.0 RPG.

In the second matchup, the Oklahoma City Thunder look to stay perfect against the Phoenix Suns. The Thunder are up 3-0 this series, fielding a virtually unstoppable offense with 120.0 points per game and a 123.1 offensive rating. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been spectacular, posting 34.7 points and 8.0 assists per contest. Conversely, the Suns are reeling from an 0-3 postseason start. While Dillon Brooks (27.0 PPG) and Devin Booker (20.3 PPG) are filling the stat sheet, Phoenix will need a massive team effort as 10.5-point home underdogs to slow down Oklahoma City’s high-powered attack.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the 10:30 PM ET clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you are ready to tackle the NBA Postseason action: