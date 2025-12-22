All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|27
|20
|6
|1
|0
|41
|88
|57
|Reading
|28
|15
|11
|2
|0
|32
|82
|81
|Adirondack
|25
|13
|8
|3
|1
|30
|67
|65
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|12
|8
|0
|3
|27
|67
|59
|Maine
|23
|11
|8
|3
|1
|26
|64
|57
|Worcester
|25
|12
|11
|1
|1
|26
|62
|73
|Greensboro
|25
|7
|12
|5
|1
|20
|58
|83
|Norfolk
|27
|7
|18
|2
|0
|16
|68
|105
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|27
|19
|6
|1
|1
|40
|90
|55
|Atlanta
|25
|19
|6
|0
|0
|38
|78
|49
|South Carolina
|29
|17
|11
|1
|0
|35
|82
|83
|Greenville
|25
|11
|10
|4
|0
|26
|66
|67
|Jacksonville
|26
|13
|13
|0
|0
|26
|71
|81
|Savannah
|25
|10
|12
|2
|1
|23
|77
|76
|Orlando
|26
|9
|14
|2
|1
|21
|63
|78
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|26
|16
|6
|4
|0
|36
|90
|63
|Toledo
|24
|15
|5
|2
|2
|34
|89
|65
|Bloomington
|26
|13
|9
|2
|2
|30
|83
|81
|Cincinnati
|25
|13
|9
|3
|0
|29
|84
|87
|Indy
|25
|11
|11
|2
|1
|25
|63
|76
|Kalamazoo
|24
|10
|11
|2
|1
|23
|71
|85
|Iowa
|26
|8
|16
|2
|0
|18
|69
|100
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|29
|18
|8
|3
|0
|39
|104
|89
|Kansas City
|26
|17
|7
|1
|1
|36
|89
|72
|Tahoe
|29
|16
|11
|1
|1
|34
|105
|95
|Allen
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|85
|81
|Wichita
|26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|26
|73
|75
|Rapid City
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|81
|93
|Utah
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|87
|89
|Tulsa
|26
|9
|17
|0
|0
|18
|67
|103
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack 7, Norfolk 3
Florida 3, Savannah 2
Orlando 4, South Carolina 0
Atlanta 3, Greenville 1
Utah 7, Tulsa 4
Kansas City 6, Allen 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.