All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 27 20 6 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 27 20 6 1 0 41 88 57 Reading 28 15 11 2 0 32 82 81 Adirondack 25 13 8 3 1 30 67 65 Trois-Rivieres 23 12 8 0 3 27 67 59 Maine 23 11 8 3 1 26 64 57 Worcester 25 12 11 1 1 26 62 73 Greensboro 25 7 12 5 1 20 58 83 Norfolk 27 7 18 2 0 16 68 105

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 27 19 6 1 1 40 90 55 Atlanta 25 19 6 0 0 38 78 49 South Carolina 29 17 11 1 0 35 82 83 Greenville 25 11 10 4 0 26 66 67 Jacksonville 26 13 13 0 0 26 71 81 Savannah 25 10 12 2 1 23 77 76 Orlando 26 9 14 2 1 21 63 78

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 26 16 6 4 0 36 90 63 Toledo 24 15 5 2 2 34 89 65 Bloomington 26 13 9 2 2 30 83 81 Cincinnati 25 13 9 3 0 29 84 87 Indy 25 11 11 2 1 25 63 76 Kalamazoo 24 10 11 2 1 23 71 85 Iowa 26 8 16 2 0 18 69 100

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 29 18 8 3 0 39 104 89 Kansas City 26 17 7 1 1 36 89 72 Tahoe 29 16 11 1 1 34 105 95 Allen 26 13 10 3 0 29 85 81 Wichita 26 11 11 2 2 26 73 75 Rapid City 27 12 13 2 0 26 81 93 Utah 27 12 13 2 0 26 87 89 Tulsa 26 9 17 0 0 18 67 103

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 7, Norfolk 3

Florida 3, Savannah 2

Orlando 4, South Carolina 0

Atlanta 3, Greenville 1

Utah 7, Tulsa 4

Kansas City 6, Allen 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

