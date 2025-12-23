DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus with 14 NBA Games Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This is the perfect way to juice up tonight’s slate, whether you’re riding with a powerhouse like the Oklahoma City Thunder or taking a flyer on an underdog. A winning bet on either the Thunder vs. Spurs or Lakers vs. Suns showdown could instantly supercharge your bankroll with bonus firepower.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA December 23

This welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook stands among the market’s elite and couldn’t be easier to claim. No promo code required to unlock the bonus. New users simply need to register, make a deposit, and place their first real-money wager on any NBA moneyline.

To cash in on this promotion, your qualifying moneyline bet must win. For example, a successful wager on the favored Oklahoma City Thunder (-225) wouldn’t just return your stake and profit—it would also trigger bonus bets. This structure adds serious value to picking winners, transforming a modest initial investment into substantial bonus ammunition across the sportsbook.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

The target audience for this enticing offer is not specified. To participate, you must place a real-money wager on any pre-game moneyline. Your qualifying bet may need to win to unlock any bonus, adding strategic weight to your selection. A successful wager on the Phoenix Suns (-238) wouldn’t just deliver your winnings—it would also potentially activate a bonus. Your qualifying wager may have odds requirements, making both tonight’s favorites—the Suns and Thunder (-225)—potential eligible picks.

When your qualifying bet wins, the $200 bonus doesn’t arrive as a single lump sum. Instead, any bonus would be distributed as bonus bets, providing multiple chances to explore different betting markets. Any bonus bets would be credited to your account once your winning wager settles and would have an expiration period. This format lets new users spread their bonus across various games or sports throughout the week.

Best Way to Use Your NBA Offer Tonight

With a couple of compelling matchups on tonight’s slate, there are multiple approaches to attacking the NBA action. Here’s the latest odds breakdown from DraftKings:

One of the night’s marquee battles features the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder have been absolutely dominant, flashing a league-best +16.2 net rating powered by a suffocating defense that surrenders just 101.7 points per 100 possessions. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his spectacular campaign, torching opponents for 32.5 points per game on blistering 55.4% shooting. However, the Spurs present a legitimate threat, boasting a solid +6.5 net rating and a high-octane offense that drops 120.1 points per game. They’ll counter with Victor Wembanyama, whose rim protection is absolutely game-changing, evidenced by his season averages of 12.2 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game.

The other star-studded affair sees the Los Angeles Lakers traveling to battle the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers bring overwhelming offensive firepower with Luka Dončić posting ridiculous numbers—34.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game—alongside LeBron James, who’s averaged 27.6 points over his last five contests. They’ll face a Suns squad led by Devin Booker, who averages 25.6 points per game and is coming off a scorching three-game stretch where he dropped 30.0 PPG. The over/under sits at 226.5, a line that will test both teams’ offensive arsenals.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo

Claiming this welcome bonus is dead simple. No promo code necessary to get rolling. Just follow these steps to activate the offer: