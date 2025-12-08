DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Eagles-Chargers Monday Night Football

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
Dive into a fantastic Monday Night Football game tonight between the Eagles and Chargers with our latest DraftKings promo code offer. All new users who sign up are either to claim $200 in bonus bets in most states to use for MNF tonight here.
Create a new account on DraftKings and give yourself the opportunity of claiming this bonus bet offer. To claim the $200 bonus, you need to place your first wager on the app for $5 and have that initial bet settle as a win. One note with this initial wager is that it must be -500 or longer, which still leaves plenty of opportunity to redeem this welcome offer
Sign up and redeem this DraftKings promo code offer to receive $200 in bonus bets to use on Monday Night Football tonight.
DraftKings Promo Code for MNF Bonus Tonight
|DraftKings Missouri Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win
|Betting Promotions
|NFL MNF SGP Profit Boost, NFL Anytime TD Scoring Stack, Early Exit, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+
|Bonus Last Verified On
|December 8, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Take advantage of this opportunity to claim the DraftKings new user welcome bonus, which is a $200 offer. In order to redeem this offer, you need to place a $5 wager on the app and have that initial wager settle as a win.
So, this means your first wager on the app should be something you are confident in. Eagles-Chargers is expected to be close tonight, with the Eagles as slight, -130 favorites on the moneyline. If you are confident in either team winning, they could be a good option for your initial wager, but you could also look to the NBA and roll with a heavier favorite in the Spurs at -410 on the moneyline against the Pelicans.
Same-Game Parlay Boost for MNF Tonight
Enjoy an SGP profit boost for Monday Night Football tonight thanks to DraftKings. It should be a fun game featuring two good teams, with fantasy options across the board. Generally, teams with a lot of fantasy relevant players makes for good same-game parlay opportunities as well.
Here are three plays that we like for the game tonight, which you can boost via this NFL promotion on DraftKings.
- DeVonta Smith over 56.5 receiving yards
- Saquon Barkley under 69.5 rushing yards
- Omarion Hampton over 45.5 rushing yards
How To Register With DraftKings Promo Code
Follow these steps to claim the offer you qualify for from DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Click here to go to the sign-up page
- Enter basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc.)
- Make a deposit with payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)
- Place your $5 bet on any game, and win that initial wager to claim $200 in bonus bets
- Use any bonuses you get within one week before they expire from your account
Sign up, and enjoy the Monday Night Football game tonight between the Eagles and Chargers.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.