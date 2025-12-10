Live Radio
DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 NBA Cup Bonus for Suns-Thunder, Lakers-Spurs

Tonight’s NBA Cup quarterfinals deliver premium betting action, headlined by a high-stakes elimination showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. New customers can sign up with the DraftKings promo code offer and place wagers that are perfect for these knockout games. Simply place a winning $5 moneyline bet on any team here.
You could back the Lakers, powered by Luka Dončić’s incredible 35.0 points per game, to advance past the visiting Spurs in this single-elimination thriller. A victory for Los Angeles would not only settle your wager but also give you a massive bankroll boost for future tournament action.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Cup

The welcome offer from DraftKings is straightforward and packs a serious punch for tonight’s NBA Cup quarterfinals. New users can get started by simply signing up through the links on this page. The key is nailing a successful $5 moneyline wager on any team. For instance, you could place your qualifying bet on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who enter their quarterfinal matchup as heavy favorites with the league’s top Net Rating (+16.3). If the Thunder advance to the semifinals, you’ll not only collect the cash profit from your bet but also receive an additional $200 in bonus bets. This promotion provides a low-risk entry point with a high-reward ceiling. A correct $5 pick on a game like Spurs vs Lakers or Suns vs Thunder sets you up with a substantial bankroll to explore all the NBA action and other betting markets on DraftKings.

Odds & December 10 Schedule

Here’s tonight’s NBA Cup quarterfinal slate and the latest odds from DraftKings:
  • Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder (7:30 PM ET)
  • Spread: Thunder -14.5 (-110)
  • Total: 223.5 (Over -115)
  • San Antonio Spurs @ Los Angeles Lakers (10:00 PM ET)
  • Spread: Lakers -7.5 (-105)
  • Total: 241.5 (Over -108)
The Oklahoma City Thunder are massive favorites, and for damn good reason. They boast the league’s best Net Rating (+16.3) and a defense that allows a league-low 106.9 points per game. Offensively, they’re led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s having an MVP-caliber season with 32.8 points per game on 55.6% shooting. The Suns will rely on Devin Booker (25.0 PPG), but face a monumental task against a Thunder team that also forces the most opponent turnovers per game (17.8). The more compelling matchup features the Spurs visiting the Lakers in what should be an absolute scoring bonanza. The total is set at a sky-high 241.5, which makes perfect sense given the offensive firepower on display. The Lakers average 118.3 points on a blistering 50.7% field goal percentage, led by Luka Dončić’s MVP-caliber season (35.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 9.1 APG). Over his last three games, he’s been even more dominant, averaging 34.3 points while recording a triple-double. The Spurs counter with their own high-powered offense, putting up 119.6 PPG. While Victor Wembanyama (26.2 PPG) has been a force, he hasn’t appeared in the last five games. In his absence, De’Aaron Fox has stepped up big time, averaging 24.8 points and 5.8 assists over that stretch. This matchup pits two of the league’s most efficient offenses in a winner-take-all scenario, promising fireworks in Los Angeles.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Cup

Getting started is simple. Follow these steps to claim your “Bet $5, Get $200” offer:
  1. Register Your Account: Click on any of the links on this page to be directed to the DraftKings sign-up portal. You’ll need to create your new account by providing necessary personal information.
  2. Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is set up, make a minimum deposit of at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure and convenient payment methods.
  3. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any team’s moneyline. You could choose to back the favored Los Angeles Lakers in their high-scoring affair against the Spurs or take the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder in their quarterfinal clash.
  4. Receive Your Bonus: If your $5 moneyline bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with your cash winnings from the bet plus $200 in bonus bets. Any credited funds are ready to be used on any market you choose.

