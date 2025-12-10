DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 NBA Cup Bonus for Suns-Thunder, Lakers-Spurs

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesTonight’s NBA Cup quarterfinals deliver premium betting action, headlined by a high-stakes elimination showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. New customers can sign up with the DraftKings promo code offer and place wagers that are perfect for these knockout games. Simply place a winning $5 moneyline bet on any team here. You could back the Lakers, powered by Luka Dončić’s incredible 35.0 points per game, to advance past the visiting Spurs in this single-elimination thriller. A victory for Los Angeles would not only settle your wager but also give you a massive bankroll boost for future tournament action.
DraftKings Promo Code for NBA CupThe welcome offer from DraftKings is straightforward and packs a serious punch for tonight’s NBA Cup quarterfinals. New users can get started by simply signing up through the links on this page. The key is nailing a successful $5 moneyline wager on any team. For instance, you could place your qualifying bet on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who enter their quarterfinal matchup as heavy favorites with the league’s top Net Rating (+16.3). If the Thunder advance to the semifinals, you’ll not only collect the cash profit from your bet but also receive an additional $200 in bonus bets. This promotion provides a low-risk entry point with a high-reward ceiling. A correct $5 pick on a game like Spurs vs Lakers or Suns vs Thunder sets you up with a substantial bankroll to explore all the NBA action and other betting markets on DraftKings.
Odds & December 10 ScheduleHere’s tonight’s NBA Cup quarterfinal slate and the latest odds from DraftKings:
- Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder (7:30 PM ET)
- Spread: Thunder -14.5 (-110)
- Total: 223.5 (Over -115)
- San Antonio Spurs @ Los Angeles Lakers (10:00 PM ET)
- Spread: Lakers -7.5 (-105)
- Total: 241.5 (Over -108)
How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code for NBA CupGetting started is simple. Follow these steps to claim your “Bet $5, Get $200” offer:
- Register Your Account: Click on any of the links on this page to be directed to the DraftKings sign-up portal. You’ll need to create your new account by providing necessary personal information.
- Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is set up, make a minimum deposit of at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure and convenient payment methods.
- Place Your Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any team’s moneyline. You could choose to back the favored Los Angeles Lakers in their high-scoring affair against the Spurs or take the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder in their quarterfinal clash.
- Receive Your Bonus: If your $5 moneyline bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with your cash winnings from the bet plus $200 in bonus bets. Any credited funds are ready to be used on any market you choose.